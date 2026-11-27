P7.7-billion Laguna mall debuts ahead of the holiday shopping season, with at least 75 percent of tenants expected to begin operations

Next big leap SM Sta. Rosa (Yulo) in Nuvali, set to open in 2026 as part of SM Supermalls’ P150-billion 5-year expansion.

SANTA ROSA CITY, Laguna — SM Prime Holdings Inc. opened its P7.7-billion flagship mall, SM Nuvali, on Friday, 27 November, with 95 percent of its leasable space already taken up, reflecting strong commercial interest in Southern Luzon.

The opening was attended by Santa Rosa City Mayor Arlene Arcillas and Vice Mayor Carabit, who participated in welcoming shoppers to the new commercial establishment.

According to SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, at least 75 percent of the mall’s tenants were expected to begin operations on opening day.

Covering 229,000 square meters, SM Nuvali is the company’s 91st shopping mall nationwide and its fifth and largest in Laguna, offering more than 82,000 square meters of leasable space.

The development is expected to create employment opportunities, stimulate local business activity and strengthen Santa Rosa City's position as a commercial and investment hub in Southern Luzon.

Among its distinctive features is a one-hectare climate-controlled indoor garden that integrates natural landscapes with retail, dining and recreational spaces.

Designed by Miami-based architectural firm Arquitectonica, the mall incorporates landscaped terraces, outdoor promenades and a specialized skylight that allows natural light while helping regulate indoor temperatures.

Its sustainability features include rooftop solar panels, rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling and 24 electric vehicle charging stations.

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The development will eventually include pedestrian connections to the planned Park Inn by Radisson and SMX Trade Hall, complementing the expansion of commercial facilities in the area.

SM Nuvali is the first of five flagship malls that SM Prime plans to introduce through 2030 as part of its expansion strategy.