The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has ordered Pascual Liner Inc. to explain why its franchise should not be suspended or cancelled after one of its buses was caught counterflowing on a busy road in Quezon City.

The agency issued a show cause order (SCO) following a video uploaded by a motorist showing the passenger bus forcing its way through traffic by occupying the opposite lane despite oncoming vehicles.

According to the LTFRB, one vehicle was forced to give way, while another remained in its lane, prompting the bus to return to its proper side of the road.

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“Traffic jams should not be a reason to violate the traffic rules and regulations by bullying other motorists and other users,” LTFRB Acting Chairman Atty. Greg G. Pua Jr. said.

“Hindi dahil malaki ang sasakyan gaya ng bus o truck ay pwede na tayong magsiga-sigaan sa kalsada. The LTFRB will not allow this kind of bullying on the road,” he added.

The SCO, signed by LTFRB Legal Division Chief Atty. Frederick L. Valero, also requires the company to explain why it should not be penalized for employing a reckless driver.

The bus involved, with plate number NAF 5438, operates on the Fairview-North EDSA route.

Pua said the driver’s actions endangered other motorists and road users and could have resulted in a road crash. He stressed that the proceedings form part of the agency’s due process.