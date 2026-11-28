The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has secured its eighth consecutive unmodified audit opinion from the Commission on Audit (COA), covering its 2025 financial statements and extending its record of receiving clean audit assessments since 2018.

In an independent auditor's report dated 3 June, COA concluded that the SEC's financial statements fairly presented its financial position and transactions for the year.

An unmodified opinion is issued when auditors determine that financial statements are free from material misstatements arising from error or fraud, based on the applicable auditing standards.

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The audit also examined the propriety of the Commission's transactions, assessed management's financial reporting, identified areas for improvement and checked the implementation of recommendations from previous audits.

SEC Chairperson Francis Lim said the consistent audit results reflect the regulator's efforts to promote transparency and accountability in managing public funds.

“The eight-year streak in the unmodified opinion from COA since 2018 serves as a testament to our commitment in upholding transparency and accountability in the use of public funds,” Lim said.

The Commission has also received several local and international recognitions for its governance and transparency initiatives.

London-based Cambridge International Finance Advisory awarded the SEC the 3G Awards for Good Governance in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2025. It also received the 3G Awards for Transparency in 2022 and 2024, as well as the 3G Best Corporate Governance Policy & Disclosure Award in 2024.

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The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development conferred International Standards of Accounting and Reporting Honours on the SEC in 2022 and 2024 for its sustainability reporting initiatives.