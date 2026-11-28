UnionBank of the Philippines has introduced Google Pay for eligible Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cardholders, allowing customers to make contactless and online payments using compatible Android devices.

The service enables cardholders to pay at contactless terminals using near-field communication (NFC) technology or select Google Pay at participating online checkouts, reducing the need to present a physical card for transactions.

To activate the service, customers can open Google Wallet, add an eligible UnionBank card and complete the required verification process. Once activated, the card can be used for purchases at supported merchants and online platforms.

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UnionBank Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Albert Cuadrante said the service aims to make routine transactions more convenient.

“Digital payments are most useful when they make everyday transactions simpler for customers,” Cuadrante said.

Google Pay uses tokenization to help protect payment information. According to UnionBank, sensitive card details are not stored on the device or shared with merchants during transactions.

Eligible purchases made through Google Pay using UnionBank cards may also qualify for selected promotional offers and rewards.

The rollout adds to the bank's digital payment services as it seeks to encourage wider use of cashless transactions in the Philippines.