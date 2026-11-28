Philippine hospitality group Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. is expanding into India through a planned 625-room hotel in Hyderabad, with the project valued at approximately 5.95 billion rupees, or $64.4 million.

The company, a subsidiary of Philippine-listed DoubleDragon Corp., signed definitive joint venture agreements on 27 November with Hyderabad-based developer Pooja Crafted Homes for the development of Hotel101-Hyderabad.

The project is expected to become the largest hotel in Hyderabad by room count. It will occupy the top seven floors of The Harvest Building, a 36-storey Grade-A commercial development in Kokapet, a growing business and residential district near the city's Financial District and HITEC City.

Also read ‘Late’ Cabinet secretary makes grand entrance

The building is expected to be completed in 2029, although Hotel101 has not announced a separate opening date for the hotel.

Hyderabad is one of India's major technology and business centers, hosting operations of multinational companies such as Microsoft, Amazon and Infosys. Hotel101 expects the location's concentration of businesses and employment hubs to support demand for accommodation from corporate and leisure travelers.

The planned hotel will feature approximately 625 of the company's standardized HappyRooms, alongside swimming pools, all-day dining, a fitness center, function rooms, a business center and other amenities.

The partnership with Pooja Crafted Homes was introduced and facilitated by CBRE India. The local developer, established in 2001, has completed residential and commercial projects covering more than 5.5 million square feet.

The Hyderabad development adds India to Hotel101's international expansion, which uses joint ventures and partnerships with local developers to establish its standardized hotel concept in overseas markets.