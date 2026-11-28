Fuse Financing Inc., the lending arm of GCash, has warned the public against fraudulent Facebook pages impersonating the company and offering fake loan approvals in exchange for upfront payments.

The company said scammers use its name, logos, office addresses and Securities and Exchange Commission registration details to make fraudulent loan offers appear legitimate. Victims are then asked to pay supposed verification fees before the promised loan proceeds are released.

Fuse stressed that it does not operate a Facebook page and processes loan applications exclusively through the GCash app. It does not request identification documents or collect verification fees through Facebook, Messenger, Telegram or other third-party platforms.

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The company advised borrowers to check for legitimate loan offers directly through the GCash app and avoid clicking application links shared through social media or messaging platforms.

It also reminded the public never to pay upfront fees to secure a loan or disclose one-time passwords, mobile personal identification numbers, passwords and other account credentials to unverified individuals.

Fuse said it would pursue legal action against individuals or groups using its corporate identity to deceive consumers.

Customers who have already sent money or shared personal information with fraudulent accounts were advised to stop communicating with the scammers and report the incident through the GCash app by going to Transactions, selecting the payment, choosing Get Help and reporting it as a scam.

Those who have disclosed their account credentials should immediately change their MPIN or password. GCash users may also contact its 24-hour customer support hotline at 2882 for Globe and TM subscribers or (02) 7213-9999 for other networks.