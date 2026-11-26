“Conservative” senators remain steadfastly against renewed efforts to legalize abortion in the Philippines, even as the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has a slightly softer anti-abortion stance.

Abortion talks resurfaced during Senate plenary debates on Thursday, after Senate President Pro-Tempore Tito Sotto asked the CHR’s position amid fresh moves to decriminalize unwanted pregnancies.

Senator JV Ejercito, the commission’s budget sponsor, said the CHR is still pro-life and opposes abortion except in “extreme circumstances” like life-threatening situations, rape victims, and other medical reasons.

Over the years, the CHR’s stance on abortion has significantly shifted from calling it “immoral” to recognizing its health and human rights impacts.

In 2023, the Senate deferred approval of the CHR’s budget, with Senator Jinggoy Estarada even threatening to give the commission zero budget unless it demonstrates a strong stance against abortion.

Sotto raised concerns about the recent hearing in the House of Representatives regarding the possibility of outlawing abortion by repealing Articles 256 to 259 of the Revised Penal Code, which penalized abortion.

The provisions imposed jail time on both the woman who undergoes abortion and anyone who assists her, with no explicit statutory exceptions for rape, incest, or health risks.

‘Over my dead body’

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Senator Migz Zubiri also expressed fierce opposition to the renewed proposal, pledging to block legislation legalizing abortion for as long as he is in the Senate.

Zubiri said maintaining strong legal safeguards against abortion prevents ir from becoming a casual routine, drawing a comparison to the United States, where abortion is in demand.

“Many of us here are conservative lawmakers. I consider myself a Republican conservative lawmaker. I’m pro-life, and of course I believe that all lives are sacred,” Zubiri stressed.

“Over my dead body will I allow legislation to that effect, which allows decriminalizing abortion,” he added.

Like Sotto and Zubiri, the Senate Minority Leader also has a tough stance against abortion, though he was not present during the plenary debates.

The Philippines, a predominantly Catholic country, is one of the very few countries, including the Vatican—the seat of the Roman Catholic Church—that outlaws abortion.

The Philippines has one of the strictest abortion laws in the world, prohibiting abortion for pregnant women under all circumstances.

The Philippines has one of the most restrictive abortion laws globally, and it is deemed strictly illegal in almost all circumstances.