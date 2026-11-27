Of the 353 farm-to-market roads (FMRs) worth nearly P6 billion that House lawmakers allegedly inserted into the 2027 budget, the Senate retained only 10 and replaced the rest with 146 new projects.

The development emerged during Senate plenary debates on the Department of Agriculture’s proposed budget for 2027 on Friday, after Senator Ping Lacson raised concerns that House lawmakers gutted FMRs vetted by the executive to make room for their insertions.

The House amendments reportedly slashed 91 FMRs worth P23 billion from the DA’s budget, despite the agency recommending them in the National Expenditure Program (NEP).

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“What criteria did the House use in juggling the funds? The FMRs that were recommended were cut, and those not recommended were added. Has the DA validated these roads against its FMR network plan?” Lacson asked.

Senator Kiko Pangilinan, the DA’s budget sponsor, said the department had not validated the House insertions, although they are undergoing rigorous review with help from civil society organizations.

Lacson initially questioned the logic behind the Senate’s stripping the House of budget insertions, only for it to make its own insertions totaling P3 billion for 146 new FMRs.

Pangilinan explained that the Senate's additions were not arbitrary insertions but were initiated by the DA itself through a written request to finance Super El Niño-related projects that were affected by the House’s budget cut.

Departments cannot augment their budgets alone. They need Congress's backing, which exercises the constitutional “power of the purse” and can amend, realign, and insert line items in the budget bill.

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“This is the DA’s initiative because of El Niño…They are all validated,” Pangilinan told Lacson.

Citing his office’s findings, Lacson said 30 percent of the 353 House-inserted FMRs were concentrated in Batangas, Nueva Ecija, and Iloilo.

A huge chunk of this was supposedly intended for Lobo, Batangas, with 19 FMRs amounting to P348 million.

Lobo is part of Batangas’ second congressional district, represented by Rep. Gerville Luistro, who led the team of prosecutors in Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial.

Nueva Ecija (first district), meanwhile, is the bailiwick of Rep. Mika Suansing, chair of the House Committee on Appropriations, which crafted the budget.

Pangilinan, however, defended the concentration of 19 FMRs in Lobo, Batangas, citing the area’s livestock and coconut production and a planned food hub project that would require supporting infrastructure.

A review by the budget watchdog People’s Budget Coalition found that some FMRs inserted by House into the DA’s budget have coordinates mapped to bodies of water and foreign locations instead of agricultural land.

Among the flagged projects was a P23-million FMR supposedly located in Nueva Ecija, but whose coordinates pointed to an area in the ocean near Benham Rise.

Another P30-million FMR was allegedly located in the Celebes Sea near Indonesia, although the line item identified Cebu as its intended location.

A P55-million FMR was also purportedly mapped to an area near Brunei instead of its intended location in Quezon.