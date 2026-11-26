More than 200 Rural Improvement Clubs officials gathered in Cagayan for the 89th national convention, which also launched a digital membership platform.

More than 200 Rural Improvement Clubs (RIC) officials gathered at the Department of Agriculture–Southern Cagayan Research Center on 25 November for the formal program marking the second day of the 89th RIC of the Philippines National Convention.

It was the first time the convention's formal program was held in Cagayan. Attendees included RIC regional presidents from across the country, officials from Region II and representatives from various towns in the province.

The program opened with a Mass, followed by messages of support from Cagayan Vice Governor Manuel N. Mamba; Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office II Regional Executive Director Dr. Rose Mary Aquino; Agricultural Training Institute Regional Training Center II Center Director Dr. Claris Alaska; and Iguig Sangguniang Kabataan President Robert Rumusod, who represented Mayor Juditas Trinidad.

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Participants also paid tribute to RIC founder Maria Orosa through a flower offering. Orosa's niece, Millete Orosa, delivered an online message.

RIC National President Atty. Mabel Villarica-Mamba delivered the State of the Organization Address, highlighting women's contributions and efforts to further develop the organization nationwide.

The convention also launched the RIC Database SmartHub, a digital platform designed to streamline membership processing and the issuance of identification cards to RIC officials and members.

The gathering was scheduled to conclude with a fellowship night, where participants would be recognized in categories such as singing, dancing, Rampa Queen, Kabogera of the Night and Best Dressed.