DOJ Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez (left, center) and Undersecretary Raul Vasquez (center) with other participants of the 2026 Justice Summit.

Rehabilitation, institutional reforms and inclusive justice took center stage on the second day of the Justice and Human Rights Summit 2026, with government agencies highlighting programs for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) and measures to protect Indigenous Peoples (IPs).

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) presented its rehabilitation and reintegration programs, which currently serve more than 51,000 PDLs nationwide.

One of the highlights was the testimony of a former PDL identified as Roylan, who shared how he rebuilt his life after incarceration through his enterprise, Big Royce. The business, described as a "home of second chances," also supports and employs other former PDLs.

BuCor joined the Parole and Probation Administration (PPA), Board of Pardons and Parole (BPP), Board of Claims (BOC) and Public Attorney's Office (PAO) in presenting strengthened institutional partnerships aimed at improving access to justice and addressing prison congestion.

The agencies identified key reform priorities, including expanding community-based corrections, accelerating prison decongestion and broadening free legal assistance for marginalized and underserved communities.

They also highlighted efforts to provide timely financial assistance to qualified victims of violent crimes and individuals subjected to unjust imprisonment or detention.

The summit also tackled the protection of Indigenous communities, with stakeholders and government representatives underscoring the need for stronger inter-agency coordination in implementing the Indigenous Peoples' Rights Act (IPRA).

Discussions focused on protecting ancestral domains, preserving Indigenous cultures and ensuring equitable access to essential social services.