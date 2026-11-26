A proposed P5-million coffee processing and marketing enterprise in Sigay, Ilocos Sur, is expected to benefit 87 Robusta coffee farmers.

The Regional Project Advisory Board (RPAB) has approved a proposed P5-million coffee consolidation, processing and marketing enterprise in Sigay, Ilocos Sur, which will proceed to implementation upon securing a No Objection Letter (NOL) from the central office.

The project, proposed under the Philippine Rural Development Project Scale-Up, aims to upgrade Sigay’s existing coffee processing center with modern equipment, storage and handling facilities, quality-control instruments, packaging technology and logistics support.

It will consolidate freshly harvested Robusta coffee cherries from participating farmers for processing and marketing as Sigay Robusta Coffee. The municipal government will implement the project in partnership with the Sigay Coffee Growers Agrarian Reform Cooperative (SCGARC), which will co-manage the enterprise.

About 87 coffee farmers are expected to benefit directly during the initial years. The number could increase as more producers join, expand their harvests and improve coffee quality.

Mayor Carlo Crisanto said the enterprise could help turn locally grown Robusta into a sustainable source of livelihood and connect farmers to better markets, particularly given the municipality’s geographic challenges. SCGARC Chairwoman Olivia Bisuelan said the cooperative would do its part to ensure the project's implementation.

Representatives from the Department of Agriculture, Department of Agrarian Reform, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Trade and Industry, and Regional Agriculture and Fishery Council participated in the RPAB evaluation. They raised concerns and offered recommendations to strengthen the enterprise’s competitiveness and environmental sustainability.

DA Region I Director Fidel Libao also encouraged SCGARC to expand its membership and production to maximize the use of the planned facilities.