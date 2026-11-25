Members of the Freedom from Debt Coalition (FDC) hold a forum in Quezon City a few months back tackling the country's growing debt.

The Philippines' mounting debt burden is diverting resources from agriculture and essential public services, with much of the government's borrowing going toward servicing existing obligations rather than financing development programs, according to IBON Foundation Executive Director Sonny Africa.

In a radio interview, Africa said the country's debt problem was driven not only by continued borrowing but also by insufficient government revenues, corruption and spending priorities that leave critical sectors underfunded.

Africa claimed that about 75 percent of every peso borrowed by the government goes toward debt payments, leaving only a fraction available for other expenditures.

"Kung bawat piso yung inuutang natin, 75 percent ... bumabalik sa bayad utang," he said.

He questioned the government's reliance on additional borrowing when much of the money, according to his assessment, was being used to settle previous obligations rather than support programs that could stimulate economic growth.

Africa argued that addressing the debt problem would require reforms beyond reducing borrowing.

He called for changes in tax policies, saying wealthy families and large corporations should contribute a fairer share of government revenues.

He also cited corruption as a major drain on public resources, claiming that studies have estimated losses equivalent to 20 to 40 percent of the national budget.

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The combined effects of inadequate revenue collection, corruption and mounting debt obligations, he said, leave the government with fewer resources for education, health care, housing and other essential services.

Africa also questioned whether eliminating corruption and alleged pork barrel allocations from the proposed 2027 national budget would be sufficient to address the economic difficulties faced by ordinary Filipinos.

He cited agriculture as an example of a critical sector requiring greater government investment amid rising food prices and sluggish production growth.

According to Africa, the proposed 2027 budget would reduce funding for agriculture by approximately P37 billion despite the need to increase food production and improve affordability.

He said agricultural growth under the Marcos administration had averaged only about 0.5 percent per quarter, underscoring the sector's need for additional support.

"Sa ganitong lagay, di ba ang tama, dagdagan ng budget ang agrikultura para mapataas ang productivity, maging mura ang pagkain, at makatulong sa milyong Pilipino?" Africa said.

He maintained that increasing investments in agriculture could help raise productivity, strengthen food security, stabilize food prices and improve the livelihoods of farmers and consumers.

Africa clarified that borrowing itself was not necessarily the problem, provided that the government invested the proceeds in productive sectors that could generate employment and strengthen the economy.

He said public borrowing could be justified if funds were directed toward agriculture, local industries and other programs capable of delivering long-term economic benefits.

However, borrowing primarily to service existing debt while reducing allocations for essential services would do little to improve the country's economic conditions, he argued.

Africa also warned against allowing debt payments to take precedence over education, health care and housing.

"Kung yung pagbabayad ng utang ay nag-resulta doon sa pagbawas ng budget sa edukasyon, sa kalusugan, sa pabahay," he said, questioning whether such spending decisions could be considered responsible fiscal management.

He urged the government to reassess its fiscal priorities and ensure that public funds are directed toward programs that address the needs of ordinary Filipinos.