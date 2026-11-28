Several trial courts have dismissed the string of criminal charges filed against Italian entrepreneur Adel En Nouri and several foreign and Filipino individuals.

The cases include non-bailable offenses such qualified trafficking in person, large scale illegal recruitment and serious illegal detention.

The arrest warrants previously issued against En Nouri and his co-accused in connection with the said cases have also been recalled by the trial courts.

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The Regional Trial Court of Pasay City Branch 112 last 16 October, dismissed the complaint for qualified trafficking in person under Section Republic Act No. 9208, as amended filed against En Nouri and his co-accused British national Centvin Menez.

The case stemmed from the complaint of two Filipino women who accused the Italian entrepreneur and Menez of forcing them to do online sex shows for foreign clients.

The court in dismissing the case, held that the prosecution failed to present competent, credible and sufficient evidence to support the charges.

“In this case, there is a complete absence of evidence showing any agreement, coordination, or unity of purpose between the respondents. At best, the allegations portray isolated and unproven online interactions, which, even if assumed to be true, fall short of establishing conspiracy in trafficking,” the trial court said.

“Thus, after an independent and exhaustive judicial determination of probable cause, the Court finds that the evidence on record is grossly insufficient to establish probable cause for the crime of qualified trafficking in Persons against accused Adel En Nourise, Centvin Menez and the unidentified Mami Jhane,” the court said.

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Meanwhile, a separate case of illegal recruitment in large scale filed by three individuals against En Nouri and his co-accused has also been dismissed by the Bacoor, Cavite RTC Branch 119.

The case was dismissed due to the failure of the prosecution to prove the allegations despite being accorded opportunities to present its evidence.

The co-accused of En Nouri namely Bueno Baldado, John Gabriel Siopongco was also cleared of the charges.

“Notably, the prosecution failed to substantiate the allegations in the informations despite having afforded opportunities to present its evidence both during the hearing on the consolidated petition for bail and during trial,” the trial court said.

“Thus, in the absence of evidence presented by the prosecution to support the charges, and considering the private complainants’ sworn clarification as to the circumstances that led to the filing thereof, the Court finds no sufficient justification to require the accused to stand trial for charges whose factual basis has been put seriously into doubt,” it added.

It also granted the motion to withdraw information filed by the prosecution on behalf of En Nouri in another case involving qualified trafficking.

The prosecution was forced to drop the case after the complainants executed a joint affidavit of desistance, admitting that the case against the accused was merely the result of a misunderstanding and misappreciation of facts.

“Consequently, considering that accused Adel En Nouri has not been arraigned and no trial has commenced as to him , the withdrawal of the information at this stage does not constitute an acquittal or an adjudication on the merits,” the court declared.

The court also dismissed the same case filed against En Nouri’s co-accused Raffaela Razon, Krizia Ann Loyang, Joshua Lim, and Ricardo Evangelista, due to the repeated failure of the complainant-witnesses to participate in the court’s scheduled hearings which violated their constitutional rights to speedy disposition of cases.

The Tanauan City, Batangas RTC Branch 66 also granted the motion to withdraw the information for illegal recruitment by a syndicate filed against En Nouri, Mohammed En Nouri, and Myrna Paterno.

The prosecution sought the withdrawal of the information due to the failure of the complainants to appear before the court.

“ With these developments, the court finds merit in the prosecution ‘s contention that it has been deprived of the witnesses required to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt,” the court ruled.

It added, “Allowing the cases to remain pending would only result in unnecessary clogging of the court’s docket, which would ultimately be in vain considering the lack of vital prosecution witnesses. Relatedly, crucial to the dispensation of justice is the nipping of untenable cases as soon as their baselessness is discernible."

The prosecution also filed last 20 November a motion to withdraw information for illegal recruitment filed before the Tanauan City, Batangas RTC Branch 6 against En Nouri and several accused following the decision of the complainants not to pursue the case anymore.

Last January 2026 the Department of Justice (DOJ)- Office of the City Prosecutor in Lipa City dismissed the qualified trafficking in persons, illegal recruitment and serious illegal detention filed by two individuals against En Nouri and his co-accused Norminda Esperilla, Angelito Sayco, Yuness En Nouri, Mohammed En Nouri and Fatima Arfaque.

The dismissal became necessary, according to the DOJ, due to the complainants decision not to pursue the cases anymore.

“With the withdrawal of the complaint against Adel En Nouri…., a prima facie case with reasonable certainty of conviction cannot be established,” the DOJ said.