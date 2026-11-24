The Department of Justice (DOJ) has called on Southeast Asian nations to strengthen community-based prevention efforts and regional cooperation to combat violence against children.

DOJ Assistant Secretary Michelle Anne Lapuz made the appeal during the 2nd Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, held on 19 November 2026 at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

Lapuz said legislation alone was insufficient to protect children, stressing the need to address harmful cultural norms and strengthen family and community involvement.

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"Laws set the standard, but lasting change requires shifting culture and investing in preventive approaches rooted in our values of family and community," Lapuz said.

She urged Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states to adopt a prevention-first approach that translates legal protections into concrete measures at the community level.

Lapuz also emphasized the importance of cross-border cooperation in addressing emerging threats, particularly technology-facilitated violence, humanitarian risks and the links between violence against women and children.

"We must deepen regional partnerships that make our laws live in communities and prioritize prevention for the safety of every child," she added.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida echoed the call, urging ASEAN countries to strengthen partnerships and coordinate efforts to protect children.

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"This is a call to action. Violence against children must be stopped, and there is no better time to act than now. With strengthened partnerships and coordinated efforts, ending violence against children is not an impossible task," Vida said.

The DOJ reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and promoting preventive measures under its "Real Justice for All" initiative.

The conference brought together representatives from international and regional organizations, including the European Union, Council of Europe, ASEAN Secretariat, African Union and League of Arab States.