When the sun sets over Quezon City next month, thirteen new names will be etched into the pavement of Eastwood City.

On 1 December 2026, the Walk of Fame Philippines will welcome its newest class of honorees, bringing together an eclectic mix of screen veterans, Olympic royalty, and internet-era celebrities. The lineup reflects how the definition of Filipino fame has expanded far beyond traditional television and film studios.

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Leading the sports and music categories are two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and Black Eyed Peas member APL.DE.AP. Both have carried Philippine representation onto global stages, making their inclusion on the local landmark a natural progression.

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Carlos Yulo

The television and entertainment roster bridges several generations of local pop culture. Veteran actor and director Eric Quizon will be honored alongside nineties dance icons the Universal Motion Dancers,choreographers and hosts Geleen Eugenio and Kristina Paner, radio trio Boys Night Out, and younger screen stars Jillian Ward and Andrea Brillantes.

Tim Yap

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This year’s selection also leans heavily into the digital creators who now command much of the country’s daily attention. Content creators Cong TV and Wil Dasovich, financial literacy advocate Chinkee Tan, and eventologist Tim Yap will receive stars for their reach across social media platforms. Brillantes was also cited by organizers for her massive digital footprint alongside her acting work.

Keeping the show going

The Walk of Fame was founded in 2005 by the late television host and talent manager German Moreno, widely known across the country simply as Kuya Germs. Modeled after its Hollywood counterpart, the walkway was designed to give local performers permanent physical recognition in Manila.

After Moreno died in January 2016, his son, Federico Moreno, stepped in the following year to keep the tradition alive. Today, the German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation operates under Chairman Kevin L. Tan and President Federico A. Moreno, supported by board officers Alice G. Eduardo, Jose Miguel M. Moreno,Jose Mari R. Abacan, and Christopher E. Cahilig. Trustees Francisco M. Domagoso, John Joseph M. Nite,Cecilio K. Pedro, and Jose P. Magsaysay round out the organization’s leadership.

What to expect

The induction ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 1 December 2026, at the Eastwood City Walk.Organized in partnership with property developer Megaworld Corporation, the evening will gather industry executives, peers, and fans for the formal unveiling of the brass stars.

Beyond the red carpet fanfare, the event serves a practical purpose for the local entertainment community.Organizers confirmed that a portion of the proceeds from the ceremony will be donated to the Movie Welfare and Workers Foundation, or MOWELFUND, which provides healthcare and financial assistance to marginalized film and television workers.

The 2026 inductees