The SM Group is expanding its presence in Mindanao through higher education, with National University (NU) Davao opening its first campus in the region to provide students with more accessible and industry-relevant degree programs.

Located above SM City Davao in Ecoland, the 28,640-square-meter campus can accommodate up to 18,000 students and offers undergraduate programs in business, technology, healthcare, architecture and tourism, among other fields.

The campus aims to prepare graduates for the workforce needs of Mindanao while reducing the need for students to leave their home region to pursue higher education.

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“As the SM Group grows, we want the communities we serve to grow with us,” SM Investments Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic C. DyBuncio said.

“Quality education creates opportunities for people, strengthens communities, and helps prepare the next generation for the future. Through the SM Group, we hope to make those opportunities more accessible, particularly in fast-growing regions where they can make a lasting difference,” he added.

NU Davao Executive Director Edwin Loma said the campus aims to become a center for accessible, industry-relevant and future-ready education, while helping strengthen the region’s talent pool and supporting local industries.

The university offers competitive tuition, scholarship opportunities and flexible payment options to help reduce the financial barriers to higher education.

The expansion complements the SM Group’s wider presence in Mindanao, which includes eight malls, 214 retail stores and 346 branches of BDO Unibank and China Banking Corp.

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The investment comes as Mindanao continues to post economic growth. Philippine Statistics Authority data cited by the company showed the island’s economy expanded by 4.69 percent in 2025, ahead of the national growth rate of 4.40 percent. The Davao Region recorded 5.15-percent growth.

For 18-year-old NU Davao Computer Science student Sophia Tajolosa, the university’s arrival means having access to new opportunities without having to leave her hometown.