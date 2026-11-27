NEW ADB Director General of its Independent Evaluation Department and United Nations veteran Masahiro Igarashi

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Japanese national Masahiro Igarashi as director general of its Independent Evaluation Department, which independently assesses the bank’s policies, strategies, programs and projects.

Igarashi brings more than 30 years of experience in evaluation, strategic planning and organizational reform across the United Nations system. He previously directed the evaluation offices of the World Health Organization and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, where he led reforms and oversaw evaluations.

ADB's Independent Evaluation Department examines the relevance, effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of ADB’s policies, strategies, programs and projects to support accountability, institutional learning and improved development results. Reporting independently to ADB’s Board of Directors, it promotes transparency and evidence-based decision-making across the institution.

“I am honored to join ADB, an institution with a strong, long-standing commitment to development and a deep respect for the value of independent evaluation,” Igarashi said.

“At a time of growing uncertainty and increasing political complexity, keeping our sights firmly on our mission is more important than ever,” he said.

Igarashi holds a doctorate in economics from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, and master's and bachelor's degrees in socioeconomic planning from the University of Tsukuba in Japan.

“As Director General of the Independent Evaluation Department, I will lead our team in drawing on evidence and rigorous analysis to advise the Board, Management, and stakeholders on how ADB can maximize its development impact. Through this, our ultimate aim is to contribute to the well-being of the people of Asia and the Pacific,” he added.

ADB earlier projected Philippine gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 3.3 percent in 2026, down from its previous forecast of 3.8 percent issued in July. The downgrade, outlined in its September 2026 Asian Development Outlook, reflected the prolonged Middle East conflict, elevated fuel and commodity prices, weaker investments and climate-related risks from El Niño.