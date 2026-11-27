Ransomware attacks targeting Philippine organizations have more than doubled in 2026, with financial institutions bearing the brunt of cyber threats as artificial intelligence (AI) enables criminals to launch faster and more sophisticated attacks, according to a report by cybersecurity firm Cyble.

Data from Cyble Research and Intelligence Labs (CRIL) showed 42 ransomware attacks against Philippine organizations between January and 9 November 2026, compared with 17 in 2025 and eight in 2024.

The latest figure represents a 147 percent increase from 2025 and more than five times the number recorded in 2024.

Ransomware is a form of malicious software that locks or encrypts files and computer systems, with attackers typically demanding payment, often in cryptocurrency, to restore access.

However, cybercriminals are increasingly stealing sensitive information and threatening to release it publicly, even without encrypting victims' systems.

Financial sector most targeted

The report identified the banking, financial services and insurance sector as the most frequently targeted industry, recording seven attacks during the period.

Hospitality, transportation and logistics, and construction followed with four attacks each, while information technology and IT-enabled services, including business process outsourcing providers, recorded three incidents.

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CRIL found that a relatively small number of ransomware groups accounted for most attacks.

The Qilin ransomware group was responsible for 14 incidents, representing one-third of the total.

Together, Qilin, The Gentlemen and Payload accounted for more than half of the recorded attacks.

“A handful of groups are behind most of them. Qilin carried out 14 attacks, a third of the total, and the three most active groups, Qilin, The Gentlemen and Payload, accounted for more than half,” the report stated.

“Qilin’s spread shows that no sector is being spared. The group hit at least nine industries, from banking and construction to healthcare and mining,” it added.

The report also noted that some attackers repeatedly listed the same organization on data leak websites to pressure victims into paying ransom.

AI accelerates cyberattacks

Cyble warned that AI is making cyberattacks faster, cheaper and more convincing, allowing criminals to automate activities that previously required substantial time and technical expertise.

According to CRIL, attackers are increasingly using AI-generated phishing messages written in fluent English and Filipino, as well as cloned voices to impersonate company executives.

AI-powered tools have also accelerated reconnaissance, allowing cybercriminals to gather information about potential targets within hours instead of days.

Industry incident data compiled by CRIL indicated that attacks now begin, on average, seven days before a security patch becomes available.

Meanwhile, data-only extortion accounted for 22 percent of incident response cases, up from 2 percent previously.

The report also recorded a 97 percent increase in risky AI prompts within organizations over the past year, highlighting emerging security concerns associated with workplace AI adoption.

Outsourcing industry faces growing risks

Cyble Senior Vice President for Asia James Wong warned that the Philippines' outsourcing industry faces particular risks because service providers handle sensitive information and systems belonging to international clients.

"The Philippine outsourcing industry is built on the trust of global clients who place their customers and systems in its hands, and that access is exactly what attackers want," Wong said.

"A breach at an outsourcing provider quickly becomes a contractual and reputational issue with clients overseas. We expect security posture to become a deciding factor in how that business is awarded. The financial sector has already recognised this, and other industries will need to follow," he added.

The findings underscore the growing importance of cybersecurity investments as Philippine businesses increasingly adopt AI-powered technologies and digital services.