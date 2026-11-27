COMMUNITY-FOCUSED pure renewable energy company Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation leads the clean energy initiative in the Philippines, through its diversified asset portfolio in the solar, run-of-river hydropower and wind platforms.

Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC) expects stronger earnings in 2027 as more of its solar power facilities become operational, including major projects in Batangas expected to add electricity supply to the Luzon grid.

During the PSE-STAR (Philippine Stock Exchange-Strengthening Access and Reach): Investor Day 2026, CREC's Investor Relations Officer Katrina Marie Flores said the company had reached 1.2 gigawatts (GW) in installed capacity as of the first nine months of 2026, although part of this capacity had yet to contribute fully to revenues.

Around 400 megawatts (MW) across several projects are undergoing testing and commissioning with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP). These facilities are expected to become operational in the coming months.

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Flores said the company expects earnings to continue growing next year as its existing capacity contributes more fully and additional facilities are energized.

CREC's five solar projects in Batangas, meanwhile, are expected to begin commercial operations in phases by the third quarter of 2027. The developments will provide 900 MW of solar capacity and 120 MW of battery energy storage.

Once fully operational, the solar projects are expected to generate approximately 1,300 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually, adding to power supply for the Luzon grid.

Flores said battery storage would help address the intermittent nature of solar power, improve grid stability and allow the company to serve customers with different electricity requirements.

“[Battery energy storage] addresses the intermittency of our main technology, which is solar. And another thing is it offers us multiple offtake arrangements,” Flores said.

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The company is also open to participating in future Green Energy Auction rounds for solar and battery projects as it pursues its five-GW-in-five-years expansion target.

CREC Investor Relations Officer Gideon Antonio de Villa said the company's growth pipeline could also create opportunities for its listed real estate investment trust affiliate, Citicore Energy REIT Corp. (CREIT), through the potential infusion of additional land assets.

“CREIT actually can benefit greatly from CREC's pipeline. Meaning, with their five-gigawatts-in-five-years pipeline, that also creates a pipeline for CREIT to infuse more land parcels into its portfolio,” de Villa said.