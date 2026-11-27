CEBU Pacific data points to a 3.7 percent rise in passenger traffic in the first 10 months of 2026. The airline said it carried nearly 22.9 million passengers from January to October, up from 22 million in the same period last year. Domestic passengers increased 4.9 percent to 17.2 million, while international volume was broadly unchanged at 5.6 million. Average seat load factor was 82.3 percent, while total seat capacity rose 6.3 percent to 27.8 million.

Cebu Pacific has been named the Philippines’ most reliable airline and ranked second in Southeast Asia in TIME magazine’s 2027 Most Reliable Airlines list, based on an assessment of millions of flights worldwide.

Developed with global data firm Statista, the ranking evaluated more than 30 million flights from July 2025 to June 2026. Using independent data from aviation analytics firm OAG, the assessment measured airline reliability through punctuality and cancellation rates, alongside passenger volume, data coverage and safety requirements.

Cebu Pacific Chief Operations Officer Javier Massot credited the recognition to investments in personnel, operational processes, technology and fleet modernization.

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“Becoming the most reliable Philippine carrier starts with our people. It takes the collective commitment, expertise and dedication of our teams across every part of the operation – from our flight and cabin crews to engineering, ground operations and our operations control center,” Massot said.

The recognition follows another industry assessment in April 2026, when Cebu Pacific recorded an 84.98-percent on-time arrival rate across more than 12,000 systemwide flights. Based on Cirium data, it ranked as the Philippines’ most punctual carrier and fifth among airlines in the Asia-Pacific region.

The airline has expanded its training and operational capabilities, opening its 1,685-square-meter Cebu Pacific Training Academy in Parañaque City in April. The facility includes aircraft door trainers, cabin mock-ups and slide trainers for hands-on instruction of pilots and cabin crew.

It also upgraded its Network Control Center into an integrated Operations Control Center to improve flight monitoring, disruption management and operational coordination.

Cebu Pacific is working toward an all-NEO jet fleet by 2030 and plans to introduce Starlink connectivity beginning in 2027.