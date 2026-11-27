The Department of Finance (DOF) is launching a $6.78-million grant program to help the Philippines secure more international funding for climate projects and strengthen its capacity to prepare and finance investments in climate resilience.

The Third Readiness and Preparatory Support Programme for the Philippines (RPSP3), funded by a grant from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), will be implemented in partnership with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI).

The program aims to strengthen government institutions, improve coordination among agencies and develop a pipeline of climate projects that meet international financing requirements.

“We are excited to be finally implementing this grant, which is an investment in the Philippines’ long-term capacity to address climate change. We welcome all the support we can get to strengthen our ability to mobilize resources and advance the country’s climate priorities,” Finance Secretary Frederick Go said.

The DOF, as the Philippines' National Designated Authority to the GCF, will lead the program and ensure its alignment with national climate and development priorities. GGGI will serve as delivery partner, overseeing implementation and coordinating with government agencies and other stakeholders.

The initiative seeks to address limited technical capacity, gaps in inter-agency coordination and difficulties in preparing proposals that meet international funding requirements. It will also broaden participation in climate planning and improve systems for managing and monitoring climate investments.

RPSP3 supports the Philippine Climate Finance Strategy (CFS), which the DOF launched during the 31st session of the United Nations climate conference, or COP31, in Antalya, Türkiye.

The strategy outlines how the government plans to mobilize resources for a climate-resilient, low-carbon economy by accessing international climate funds, maximizing domestic allocations and using public-private partnership (PPP) instruments to expand blended financing.

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“This Strategy reflects our resolve to put climate resilience as a national priority. It will serve as our blueprint towards a cohesive, predictable, and thriving climate finance ecosystem: One that will improve the delivery of public goods, provide sustainable livelihoods, and safeguard the future and well-being of every Filipino,” Go said in a message during the launch.

The DOF said the strategy also provides partners and investors with a framework for regulatory alignment, offering greater visibility into policy direction and investment opportunities.

Developed through the Inter-Agency Technical Working Group for Sustainable Finance and stakeholder consultations, the CFS received technical assistance from the United Nations Development Programme, with support from the United Kingdom through the Climate Action for a Resilient Asia program and Canada.

The working group will oversee the strategy's institutionalization and support implementation of the National Adaptation Plan, the 2026 Nationally Determined Contribution and its implementation plan.