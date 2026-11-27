CHINA remained the Philippines’ top source of imports in July, while the United States led as the country’s biggest export market, reflecting the two major trading partners’ contrasting roles in Philippine merchandise trade.

Philippine merchandise exports surpassed the $10-billion mark for the first time in October, reaching a record $10.57 billion as strong electronics shipments drove a 41.8-percent increase from the same month last year.

Preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that October’s export earnings rose from $7.45 billion in October 2025, marking the 22nd consecutive month of year-on-year growth and accelerating from the revised 38.3-percent expansion recorded in September.

From January to October, merchandise exports reached $84.71 billion, up 20.1 percent from $70.53 billion in the same period last year. The total has already exceeded the country’s full-year export earnings in 2025.

Also read Exports hit $10-B

Electronic products remained the leading export commodity, generating $7.4 billion in October and accounting for the largest increase in export earnings, at $3.21 billion year on year.

Other mineral products ranked second with $418.29 million, followed by machinery and transport equipment at $360.34 million.

Manufactured goods accounted for 85.8 percent of total exports, equivalent to $9.06 billion. Mineral products contributed $823.05 million, while agro-based products generated $506.99 million.

Trade Secretary Cristina A. Roque said the record performance reflected the competitiveness of local industries and the government’s efforts to expand access to international markets.

“This historic export performance demonstrates that Philippine industries can compete and win in global markets. Surpassing the USD 10 billion mark in monthly exports for the first time reflects the strength of our manufacturing sector, the dynamism of our exporters, and the effectiveness of our efforts to expand market access and strengthen trade competitiveness,” Roque said.

Also read BPO employees to halt work if AI threats not resolved

The agency is also working to strengthen the semiconductor and electronics industry through business-matching and parts-localization initiatives.