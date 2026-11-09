Another Chinese national allegedly involved in the fraudulent acquisition and use of a Filipino identity was arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) intelligence operatives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City early Sunday morning, 8 November.

The suspect was identified as Yao Shucheng, a 36-year-old Chinese national, who also goes by the local alias Lee, King Abulos with a declared date of birth 20 March 1992.

The case highlights the so-called “phantom citizenship” or “Fake Filipino” scheme, in which foreign nationals allegedly assume Filipino identities, often using improperly obtained civil registry documents, to secure Philippine government-issued identification and travel documents and circumvent immigration and other local laws.

The BI confirmed that Yao acquired an authentic Philippine passport using a birth certificate fraudulently acquired under his assumed Filipino identity. The case follows a series of similar cases involving foreign nationals suspected of using fraudulent Filipino identities that the Bureau has pursued in recent years.

Yao arrived in Manila at 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, 8 November 2026, aboard Philippine Airlines flight PR596 from Hanoi, Vietnam. BI records show that he had been outside the Philippines for nearly 21 months, having departed Manila on 21 February 2025.

Beyond identity fraud and immigration violations, intelligence reports received by the Bureau also linked Yao to a violent 2024 shooting incident in Parañaque City, in which two Chinese nationals were gunned down and murdered. The reported connection is among the matters being referred to the appropriate law enforcement authorities for further investigation.

BI Intelligence operatives had been monitoring Yao's movements overseas and established his scheduled arrival in Manila. Based on their findings, they recommended the issuance of a mission order for his capture.

Following the Commissioner's approval, operatives served the Mission Order at NAIA Terminal 1 shortly after Yao disembarked from his flight.

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Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the arrest demonstrates the Bureau's determination to detect and stop foreign nationals who exploit fraudulent Filipino identities to evade immigration controls and potentially conceal other criminal activities.

Yao is currently in BI custody pending formal immigration inquest proceedings. The Bureau said it will pursue his deportation and permanent blacklisting upon completion of the necessary immigration proceedings, subject to any ongoing criminal investigation or charges that may be filed by other law enforcement agencies.