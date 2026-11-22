CATARMAN, Northern Samar — Former communist rebels in Northern Samar are trading years of planting land mines against government troops for cultivating pili trees as they rebuild their lives in mainstream society.

The Northern Samar Peacebuilders Association, an organization of former New People's Army (NPA) members, has been tapped as the partner-producer people's organization for the Samar Island Pili Enterprise for Peace and Sustainable Development initiative.

The Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) and the provincial government of Northern Samar signed a memorandum of agreement on Friday to support the pili production project.

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Mel Senen Sarmiento expressed optimism about the initiative, saying it could be replicated across Samar Island.

“Pili, an indigenous tree crop believed to grow only in Samar Island and Bicol, has great magnesium content and has great market potential overseas,” Sarmiento said.

As an initial intervention, OPAPRU provided the association with 300 pili seedlings for cultivation at the Pili Seedling Nursery Facility in Kauswagan Village, Barangay Cablangan, Mondragon.

Kauswagan Village, a housing settlement for former rebels, is home to 400 former NPA members who maintain a 14-hectare property donated by the Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (PhilFIDA) and the provincial government.

The property serves as both their residence and source of livelihood. The association currently cultivates root crops, vegetables, rice, coconut and other crops, while raising 400 layer chickens, carabaos, ducks and other farm animals.

Also read First Lady lights up Christmas tree at Baguio’s Mansion House

Under the agreement, provincial government offices will provide technical, financial and institutional assistance, as well as market access, to help the association establish and sustain a community-based pili enterprise.

The support will include equipment, seedlings and other production inputs, designated farming areas, training and capacity-building activities, and arrangements for processing and product development.