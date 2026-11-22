The Men and Women behind Pilipinas Pageantry Awards, a visionary organization aimed to give honor to pageant excellence

Philippine pageantry is entering an exciting new chapter as the Pilipinas Pageantry Excellence Awards officially makes its debut, introducing an awards platform that aims to celebrate outstanding achievements while promoting integrity, professionalism, and artistic excellence in the industry.

Beyond the glamorous coronation nights, dazzling gowns, and prestigious crowns, the initiative seeks to recognize the people and organizations whose creativity, dedication, and hard work have helped establish the Philippines as a formidable force in international pageantry.

Spearheading the project is Ferdinand G. Abejon, a longtime pageant enthusiast and media personality whose involvement in the industry spans more than two decades.

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Having gained experience through Beyond Essence, Essential Beauties, and Missosology, Abejon eventually established his own media platform, Eventologie, which now serves as the driving force behind the newly launched awards.

For Abejon, the initiative represents another meaningful milestone in his continuing commitment to Philippine pageantry, particularly in acknowledging individuals whose contributions often extend beyond the spotlight.

Respected personalities form inaugural judging panel

A major highlight of the official launch was the presentation of the 20-member jury tasked with evaluating achievements for Pageant Year 2026.

Representing different professional backgrounds, the panel brings together established names from entertainment, journalism, fashion, beauty, government, business, education, and pageant production.

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The distinguished jurors include Lhar Santiago, Gerry Diaz, Mayor Jennifer Cruz, Undersecretary Joee Guilas, Nicholo “Pawee” Ventura, Leo Almodal, Dr. Riza Dormiendo, Macca Cruz, Director Ameer Gamama, Norman Tinio, Colonel Aris Villaester, Francis Jaymart Barit, Cherryann Alix Solomon, Dr. Jace Chiong, Avon Morales, Christine Escalante, Drew Francisco, Hannah Mari Castillo, Raymund Seranillo, and Andy Diokno Marantal.

Their participation is intended to bring different perspectives to the selection process, with the organization emphasizing merit, quality of work, and meaningful contributions as important considerations in determining its honorees.

Filipino designers take the spotlight

The awards organization also generated excitement with the announcement of its initial nominees, placing the spotlight on the creative minds responsible for some of the most memorable looks in Philippine pageantry.

Competing for Best National Costume Designer are Patrick Isorena, Ehrran Montoya, Simeon Cayetano, and ER Stephen Alvarado.

Meanwhile, Julius Pegarro, Ricky Abad, Domz Ramos, and Sony Boy Mindo have been named nominees for Best Swimsuit Designer.

The two categories recognize the artistic vision and craftsmanship involved in creating pageant wardrobes that help candidates establish their identities onstage.

National costumes, in particular, have become an important avenue for showcasing Filipino heritage, traditions, and storytelling, while swimsuit designs continue to evolve through contemporary styling and innovative craftsmanship.

By recognizing these designers, the organization hopes to highlight the creative professionals whose contributions are essential to the presentation and overall success of pageant competitions.

Giving local pageants their well-deserved recognition

One of the initiative’s defining features is its commitment to acknowledging pageant organizations beyond the country’s major national competitions.

The awards will introduce Best Provincial Pageant, Best City Pageant, and Best Municipal Pageant as three major categories designed to recognize outstanding local productions.

Each category will also have regional distinctions representing Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and Metro Manila.

The expanded recognition reflects the importance of grassroots pageantry in developing aspiring beauty queens, discovering new talent, promoting local culture, and strengthening community participation.

Across the Philippines, local pageants have become important celebrations of identity and tradition, often providing aspiring candidates with their first experience of competitive pageantry.

Through these awards, organizers from different parts of the country will have an opportunity to receive national recognition for their creativity, production standards, and contributions to their communities.

The complete roster of categories for Pageant Year 2026 is expected to be announced before the year concludes.

Establishing credibility as the foundation of excellence

As the newest addition to the Philippine pageant awards landscape, Pilipinas Pageantry Excellence Awards is positioning itself as an institution where recognition is guided by credibility and professional standards.

Its organizers envision an awards system that places importance on fairness, integrity, and the accomplishments of nominees rather than popularity alone.

With a multidisciplinary jury and an emphasis on meaningful contributions, the organization hopes to develop an evaluation process that will earn the confidence of pageant professionals, enthusiasts, and the public.

The initiative also seeks to encourage healthy competition, continuous improvement, and greater appreciation for the individuals working behind the scenes.

Its long-term ambition is to establish an enduring awards tradition that recognizes not only established personalities but also emerging talents and organizations making significant contributions to the industry.

Industry partners unite behind the initiative

The Pilipinas Pageantry Excellence Awards is presented by EVENTOLOGIE/EVNTLG, with SYSPROTECH Voting and Tabulation System, Fujio Slim & Beauty Corporation, Caspar Group of Companies, JM Pageantry Innovation, and Cindyrella Medical Group serving as co-presenters.

Supporting the undertaking are Gloria At Home Charms & Decor, Fearless Fashion PH by Francis Jaymart Barit, BADU by Norman Malagueño Acuba, Cherryann Alix Solomon, Richard Sumait, Dr. Riza Oben Dormiendo, Royals Travels and Tours, Montage Skin Science, Joel Maniquis Photography, SMG Business System by Rox Velasco, ROX Fragrances, GIOVANI Parfum, Pix Alley, and La Rosa Events Management and Catering Services.

Their involvement underscores the collaborative effort behind the initiative and the continued support of businesses and creative professionals for the Philippine pageant community.

A new chapter for Philippine pageantry

For decades, Filipino beauty queens have earned international recognition through their intelligence, confidence, advocacy, and competitive achievements.

Yet behind every successful candidate is an extensive network of designers, trainers, organizers, production teams, media practitioners, and supporters who contribute to the industry’s continued growth.

The establishment of the Pilipinas Pageantry Excellence Awards brings these contributions into greater focus.

For founder Ferdinand Abejon, what began as a personal fascination with beauty pageants has evolved into an opportunity to recognize the people who have devoted their talents and careers to the industry.

As the organization prepares for its inaugural awards cycle, it faces the challenge of translating its vision of credibility and fairness into a respected and sustainable institution.

Its official launch marks the beginning of that journey, with the promise of giving deserving individuals and organizations a platform where their achievements can be appreciated and celebrated.