VOLCANIC MONITORING. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported three volcanic earthquakes and sulfur dioxide emissions of 567 tons per day at Taal Volcano in Batangas in its monitoring bulletin dated 22 November 2026. The volcano remains under Alert Level 1, with entry into Taal Volcano Island strictly prohibited. (Photo courtesy of DOST-PHIVOLCS)

BATANGAS — Three volcanic earthquakes were recorded at Taal Volcano over the past 24 hours, while sulfur dioxide emissions reached 567 tons per day, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) on Sunday, 22 November.

In its midnight monitoring bulletin, PHIVOLCS said Taal remained under Alert Level 1, indicating low-level volcanic unrest despite continued seismic activity, gas emissions and ground deformation.

The latest sulfur dioxide measurement, taken on 21 November, showed an emission rate of 567 tons per day.

Monitoring also detected weak steaming activity and short-term inflation of Taal Volcano Island, suggesting that volcanic processes remain active beneath the volcano.

PHIVOLCS reported that the Main Crater Lake had a pH level of 0.48 and a temperature of 63.7 degrees Celsius, based on measurements obtained on 23 October.

Despite the relatively low alert status, the agency reiterated that entry into Taal Volcano Island, particularly the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures, remains strictly prohibited.

Staying on Taal Lake and flying aircraft near the volcano’s summit are likewise prohibited due to continuing volcanic hazards.

PHIVOLCS warned that sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and the accumulation or release of hazardous volcanic gases remain possible.

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Residents of communities surrounding Taal Lake were advised to remain vigilant and follow official safety advisories.