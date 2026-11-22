The Film Academy of the Philippines

The Film Academy of the Philippines has unveiled the nominees for the 2026 Luna Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in Philippine cinema across acting, directing, screenwriting, technical craftsmanship, documentary filmmaking, and animation.

Among the films attracting attention are “Quezon,” “Bloom Where You Are Planted,” “Cinemartyrs,” “Filipiñana,” and “Mag-iina (The Mothering),” which will compete for the coveted Best Picture award.

The five productions represent different approaches to Filipino storytelling, highlighting the creative diversity of the country’s filmmakers and their commitment to bringing compelling narratives to the screen.

Historical drama “Quezon,” produced by TBA Studios, emerges as one of the most prominent contenders, earning nominations in Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Sound, Best Musical Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, and Best Make-up Design.

Its director, Jerrold Tarog, is also recognized for his work in editing and musical score, further highlighting his contributions to the production.

Meanwhile, “Bloom Where You Are Planted,” represented by Cinemalaya Foundation Inc. in the Best Picture category, has secured nominations for directing, editing, musical score, and documentary feature.

“Cinemartyrs,” from Kino Arts and Cinemalaya Foundation Inc., is another strong contender, receiving recognition for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Sound, and Best Musical Score.

“Filipiñana,” whose production partners include Nathan Studios, also makes an impressive showing with nominations in Best Picture, Best Director, Best Sound, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Costume Design.

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Completing the Best Picture lineup is “Mag-iina (The Mothering),” which also earned recognition in directing, editing, adapted screenplay, and make-up design.

The Best Director category features six filmmakers: Nonilon Abao, Sari Dalena, Rafael Manuel, Giancarlo Abrahan, Jerrold Tarog, and Jun Lana.

Beyond the major awards, the Luna Awards continue to acknowledge the importance of the creative professionals working behind the scenes, including editors, composers, sound specialists, screenwriters, costume designers, and make-up artists.

The competition also extends to short films and animated productions, providing a platform for independent filmmakers and emerging talents.

Five productions are nominated for Best Short Film, including “Agapito,” “Cemento,” “Elenita Elena Elaine,” “Hoy, Hoy, Ingat!,” and “The Other Side of Reality.”

The Best Animation Short category features “Bangungot,” “I’m Best Left Inside My Head,” “The Keeper,” “Runo,” and “The Next 24 Hours.”

Documentary storytelling is likewise represented through the Best Documentary Short category, with “Cemento,” “Kung Paano Kakalas,” “Para-paraan,” “Sikwate: Worm with Illness,” and “The River Flows in Different Places” competing for recognition.

The inclusion of these categories reflects the Film Academy’s recognition of cinematic excellence across different formats, from full-length commercial productions to independent documentaries, experimental works, and animated films.

As the Luna Awards prepare to honor another year of Filipino filmmaking, the nominees demonstrate the continuing evolution of Philippine cinema and the contributions of artists whose creativity helps shape the country’s film industry.

Full list of 2026 Luna Awards nominees

Best Picture

Bloom Where You Are Planted — Cinemalaya Foundation Inc. Cinemartyrs — Kino Arts, Cinemalaya Foundation Inc. Filipiñana — Potocol, Ossian International, Epicmedia, Easy Riders, Idle Eye & Happy Infinite, Nathan Studios Mag-iina (The Mothering) — Scene Change, Guni Guni Studios, Cinemalaya Foundation Inc. Quezon — TBA Studios

Best Director

Nonilon Abao — Bloom Where You Are Planted Sari Dalena — Cinemartyrs Rafael Manuel — Filipiñana Giancarlo Abrahan — Mag-iina Jerrold Tarog — Quezon Jun Lana — Sisa

Best Editing

Che Tagyamon — Bloom Where You Are Planted Keith Sicat — Cinemartyrs Benjamin Tolentino — Mag-iina (The Mothering) Jerrold Tarog — Quezon Che Tagyamon — Status: Reelected

Best Sound

Emilio Bien Sparks — Cinemartyrs Vincent Villa — Filipiñana Lamberto Casas Jr. — Raging Immanuel Verona and Fatima Salim — Quezon Elian Idioma — Tayo Lang ang Nakakaalam

Best Musical Score

Glenn Barit — Bloom Where You Are Planted Teresa Barrozo — Cinemartyrs Silas Baby — Dreamboi Fred Sandoval and Emerzon Texon — Manila’s Finest Jerrold Tarog — Quezon

Best Original Screenplay

Kip Oebanda, Carlo Enciso Catu, and Zig Madamba Dulay — Bar Boys: After School Jade Castro and Katski Flores — Edjop Dustin Celestino — Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan Keavy Eunice Vicente — Open Endings Irene Emma Villamor — The Loved One

Best Adapted Screenplay

Rafael Manuel — Filipiñana Rhandy Reyes and Flo Reyes — Home Along Da Riles: Da Reunion Guelan Varela-Luarca — Mag-iina (The Mothering) Jerrold Tarog and Rody Vera — Quezon Easy Ferrer and Rod Cabataña Marmol — Wonderful Nightmare

Best Documentary (Feature)

10s Across the Borders — Daluyong Studio 58th — GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures Bloom Where You Are Planted — Taripon Cagayan Valley, Hyperfocus, Nextlives, Soungoat Films, Terminal, Six Post, Cinemalaya Foundation Inc. Del Mundo — Yellowkite Film Productions The Road to Sydney — OneUp Film Studios, Wanderlustproject Films

Best Animation (Feature)

Patay Gutom (Dead Hungry) — Super! Entertainment 58th — GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures

Best Costume Design

Eivy Rose Lavalle and Debra Bernales — Edjop Carla Villanueva and Tatjana Fanny Honegger — Filipiñana Ma. Jonalyn Ballaran — Manila’s Finest Steve Salvador — Quezon JayLo Conanan — Sisa

Best Make-up Design

Lung Mendoza and Studio Depokado — Mag-iina (The Mothering) Jennie Delica — Manila’s Finest Chao Lilio — Quezon Leo Velasco Jr. — Shake, Rattle & Roll Evil Origins Chao Lilio — Sisa

Best Short Film

Agapito — Arvin Belarmino and Kyla Danelle Romero Cemento — Justine Borlagdan Elenita Elena Elaine — Gabriela Serrano Hoy, Hoy, Ingat! — Norvin Delos Santos The Other Side of Reality — Zig Dulay

Best Animation (Short)

Bangungot — Jam Lising and Oliver Abaño I’m Best Left Inside My Head — Rhandy Reyes and Flo Reyes The Keeper — Nolan Rae Fabulan Runo — Lysa Catolico and Jazmine Pateña The Next 24 Hours — Carl Joseph Papa

Best Documentary (Short)

Cemento — Justine Borlagdan Kung Paano Kakalas — Joseph Vitali Para-paraan — Mae Chan Li Sikwate: Worm with Illness — Franky Arrocena The River Flows in Different Places — Lot-lot Hermosura

With nominations spanning 14 categories in the released lists, the 2026 Luna Awards celebrate the artistic vision, technical expertise, and storytelling excellence that continue to define Philippine cinema.