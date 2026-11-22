Luna Awards 2026 announces nominees as Quezon, Bloom Where You Are Planted and Cinemartyrs lead the race
The Film Academy of the Philippines has unveiled the nominees for the 2026 Luna Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in Philippine cinema across acting, directing, screenwriting, technical craftsmanship, documentary filmmaking, and animation.
Among the films attracting attention are “Quezon,” “Bloom Where You Are Planted,” “Cinemartyrs,” “Filipiñana,” and “Mag-iina (The Mothering),” which will compete for the coveted Best Picture award.
The five productions represent different approaches to Filipino storytelling, highlighting the creative diversity of the country’s filmmakers and their commitment to bringing compelling narratives to the screen.
Historical drama “Quezon,” produced by TBA Studios, emerges as one of the most prominent contenders, earning nominations in Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Sound, Best Musical Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, and Best Make-up Design.
Its director, Jerrold Tarog, is also recognized for his work in editing and musical score, further highlighting his contributions to the production.
Meanwhile, “Bloom Where You Are Planted,” represented by Cinemalaya Foundation Inc. in the Best Picture category, has secured nominations for directing, editing, musical score, and documentary feature.
“Cinemartyrs,” from Kino Arts and Cinemalaya Foundation Inc., is another strong contender, receiving recognition for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Sound, and Best Musical Score.
“Filipiñana,” whose production partners include Nathan Studios, also makes an impressive showing with nominations in Best Picture, Best Director, Best Sound, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Costume Design.
Completing the Best Picture lineup is “Mag-iina (The Mothering),” which also earned recognition in directing, editing, adapted screenplay, and make-up design.
The Best Director category features six filmmakers: Nonilon Abao, Sari Dalena, Rafael Manuel, Giancarlo Abrahan, Jerrold Tarog, and Jun Lana.
Beyond the major awards, the Luna Awards continue to acknowledge the importance of the creative professionals working behind the scenes, including editors, composers, sound specialists, screenwriters, costume designers, and make-up artists.
The competition also extends to short films and animated productions, providing a platform for independent filmmakers and emerging talents.
Five productions are nominated for Best Short Film, including “Agapito,” “Cemento,” “Elenita Elena Elaine,” “Hoy, Hoy, Ingat!,” and “The Other Side of Reality.”
The Best Animation Short category features “Bangungot,” “I’m Best Left Inside My Head,” “The Keeper,” “Runo,” and “The Next 24 Hours.”
Documentary storytelling is likewise represented through the Best Documentary Short category, with “Cemento,” “Kung Paano Kakalas,” “Para-paraan,” “Sikwate: Worm with Illness,” and “The River Flows in Different Places” competing for recognition.
The inclusion of these categories reflects the Film Academy’s recognition of cinematic excellence across different formats, from full-length commercial productions to independent documentaries, experimental works, and animated films.
As the Luna Awards prepare to honor another year of Filipino filmmaking, the nominees demonstrate the continuing evolution of Philippine cinema and the contributions of artists whose creativity helps shape the country’s film industry.
Full list of 2026 Luna Awards nominees
Best Picture
Bloom Where You Are Planted — Cinemalaya Foundation Inc.
Cinemartyrs — Kino Arts, Cinemalaya Foundation Inc.
Filipiñana — Potocol, Ossian International, Epicmedia, Easy Riders, Idle Eye & Happy Infinite, Nathan Studios
Mag-iina (The Mothering) — Scene Change, Guni Guni Studios, Cinemalaya Foundation Inc.
Quezon — TBA Studios
Best Director
Nonilon Abao — Bloom Where You Are Planted
Sari Dalena — Cinemartyrs
Rafael Manuel — Filipiñana
Giancarlo Abrahan — Mag-iina
Jerrold Tarog — Quezon
Jun Lana — Sisa
Best Editing
Che Tagyamon — Bloom Where You Are Planted
Keith Sicat — Cinemartyrs
Benjamin Tolentino — Mag-iina (The Mothering)
Jerrold Tarog — Quezon
Che Tagyamon — Status: Reelected
Best Sound
Emilio Bien Sparks — Cinemartyrs
Vincent Villa — Filipiñana
Lamberto Casas Jr. — Raging
Immanuel Verona and Fatima Salim — Quezon
Elian Idioma — Tayo Lang ang Nakakaalam
Best Musical Score
Glenn Barit — Bloom Where You Are Planted
Teresa Barrozo — Cinemartyrs
Silas Baby — Dreamboi
Fred Sandoval and Emerzon Texon — Manila’s Finest
Jerrold Tarog — Quezon
Best Original Screenplay
Kip Oebanda, Carlo Enciso Catu, and Zig Madamba Dulay — Bar Boys: After School
Jade Castro and Katski Flores — Edjop
Dustin Celestino — Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan
Keavy Eunice Vicente — Open Endings
Irene Emma Villamor — The Loved One
Best Adapted Screenplay
Rafael Manuel — Filipiñana
Rhandy Reyes and Flo Reyes — Home Along Da Riles: Da Reunion
Guelan Varela-Luarca — Mag-iina (The Mothering)
Jerrold Tarog and Rody Vera — Quezon
Easy Ferrer and Rod Cabataña Marmol — Wonderful Nightmare
Best Documentary (Feature)
10s Across the Borders — Daluyong Studio
58th — GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures
Bloom Where You Are Planted — Taripon Cagayan Valley, Hyperfocus, Nextlives, Soungoat Films, Terminal, Six Post, Cinemalaya Foundation Inc.
Del Mundo — Yellowkite Film Productions
The Road to Sydney — OneUp Film Studios, Wanderlustproject Films
Best Animation (Feature)
Patay Gutom (Dead Hungry) — Super! Entertainment
58th — GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures
Best Costume Design
Eivy Rose Lavalle and Debra Bernales — Edjop
Carla Villanueva and Tatjana Fanny Honegger — Filipiñana
Ma. Jonalyn Ballaran — Manila’s Finest
Steve Salvador — Quezon
JayLo Conanan — Sisa
Best Make-up Design
Lung Mendoza and Studio Depokado — Mag-iina (The Mothering)
Jennie Delica — Manila’s Finest
Chao Lilio — Quezon
Leo Velasco Jr. — Shake, Rattle & Roll Evil Origins
Chao Lilio — Sisa
Best Short Film
Agapito — Arvin Belarmino and Kyla Danelle Romero
Cemento — Justine Borlagdan
Elenita Elena Elaine — Gabriela Serrano
Hoy, Hoy, Ingat! — Norvin Delos Santos
The Other Side of Reality — Zig Dulay
Best Animation (Short)
Bangungot — Jam Lising and Oliver Abaño
I’m Best Left Inside My Head — Rhandy Reyes and Flo Reyes
The Keeper — Nolan Rae Fabulan
Runo — Lysa Catolico and Jazmine Pateña
The Next 24 Hours — Carl Joseph Papa
Best Documentary (Short)
Cemento — Justine Borlagdan
Kung Paano Kakalas — Joseph Vitali
Para-paraan — Mae Chan Li
Sikwate: Worm with Illness — Franky Arrocena
The River Flows in Different Places — Lot-lot Hermosura
With nominations spanning 14 categories in the released lists, the 2026 Luna Awards celebrate the artistic vision, technical expertise, and storytelling excellence that continue to define Philippine cinema.
The recognition of both established industry figures and independent creative talents underscores the enduring importance of Filipino filmmaking as a powerful medium for artistic expression, cultural preservation, and social reflection.