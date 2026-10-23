‘Quezon’ sweeps nine awards at Gawad PASADO

Gawad Pasado honors the best in films and television

Historical drama Quezon emerged as the biggest winner at the 28th Gawad PASADO Awards, collecting nine honors, including Best Picture, Best Director for Jerrold Tarog, and Best Actor for Jericho Rosales.

The annual recognition ceremony, held on October 22, 2026, at the Abbot Lopez Hall of San Beda University in Mendiola, Manila, celebrated outstanding achievements in Philippine cinema, television, theater, and other creative fields.

Organized by the Society of Bedan Literati and Linguists, the awards recognized artists and productions that have made significant contributions to Filipino culture, storytelling, and entertainment.

Leading the evening's major winners was Quezon, which strengthened its position as one of the year's most acclaimed Filipino films.

Aside from Rosales and Tarog, veteran character actor Mon Confiado received the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in the historical production.

The film also earned recognition for cinematography, production design, editing, music, and sound, completing its impressive nine-award haul.

Meanwhile, Maris Racal continued her successful awards season after being named Best Actress for her performance in Sunshine.

Veteran actress Charo Santos-Concio shared the Best Actress distinction for her performance in Only We Know, highlighting the strength of both established and younger performers in Philippine cinema.

Joshua Garcia also secured the Best Actor award for Meet, Greet & Bye, joining Rosales among the ceremony's leading male acting winners.

The film Sunshine received another acting recognition through Jennica Garcia, who was named Best Supporting Actress.

In television, Coco Martin added another honor to his career after winning Best Actor in a Television Series for FPJ's Batang Quiapo.

The long-running action drama also received the Best Television Drama Series award, reaffirming its popularity and impact on Philippine audiences.

Actress Kaila Estrada was recognized as Best Actress in a Television Series, while young performer Lucas Andalio earned the Best Child Actor/Actress distinction for Call Me Mother.

Another highlight was the recognition given to Will Ashley, who received the Dangal ng Kabataan Award for his contributions as a young entertainer.

The ceremony also paid tribute to two respected figures in Philippine entertainment, Noel Trinidad and Odette Khan, who were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Their recognition celebrated decades of dedication to the performing arts and their enduring influence on generations of Filipino artists.

Beyond mainstream entertainment, the awards acknowledged productions and individuals promoting Filipino language, cultural identity, education, and socially relevant storytelling.

Madawag, produced by New Sunrise Films, was recognized for its outstanding use of language, while Unconditional of BR Film Productions received recognition for its advocacy of gender equality.

Veteran actress Angelu de Leon was honored for public service, while Romnick Sarmenta received the Outstanding Teacher award.

The 28th Gawad PASADO Awards also recognized achievements in theater, documentary filmmaking, journalism, and emerging creative talent.

With Quezon dominating the major categories and several generations of performers receiving recognition, the ceremony highlighted the continuing vitality and diversity of the Philippine entertainment industry.

Winners and honorees of the 28th Gawad PASADO Awards

Film awards

PinakaPASADOng Pelikula ng Taon (Best Picture) – Quezon, Meet, Greet & Bye, and Sunshine

PinakaPASADOng Direktor (Best Director) – Jerrold Tarog, Quezon

PinakaPASADOng Aktor (Best Actor) – Jericho Rosales, Quezon, and Joshua Garcia, Meet, Greet & Bye

PinakaPASADOng Aktres (Best Actress) – Maris Racal, Sunshine, and Charo Santos-Concio, Only We Know

PinakaPASADOng Katuwang na Aktor (Best Supporting Actor) – Mon Confiado, Quezon

PinakaPASADOng Katuwang na Aktres (Best Supporting Actress) – Jennica Garcia, Sunshine

PinakaPASADOng Sinematograpiya (Best Cinematography) – Pong Ignacio, Quezon

PinakaPASADOng Istorya (Best Story) – Antoinette Jadaone, Sunshine

PinakaPASADOng Disenyong Pamproduksyon (Best Production Design) – Monica Sebial, Quezon

PinakaPASADOng Editing (Best Editing) – Jerrold Tarog, Quezon

PinakaPASADOng Musika (Best Music) – Jerrold Tarog, Quezon

PinakaPASADOng Tunog (Best Sound) – Immanuel Verona and Fatima Nerikka Salim, Quezon

PinakaPASADOng Dulang Pampelikula (Best Screenplay) – Chris Martinez, Kontrabida Academy

PinakaPASADOng Dokumentaryong Pampelikula (Best Documentary Film) – Dagiti Nalaga nga Istoria (Woven Stories), Pelikula Ilokana

Television and youth awards

PinakaPASADOng Aktor sa Telebisyon sa Teleserye – Coco Martin, FPJ's Batang Quiapo

PinakaPASADOng Aktres sa Telebisyon sa Teleserye – Kaila Estrada

PinakaPASADOng Programa sa Telebisyon sa Teleserye – FPJ's Batang Quiapo, Dreamscape Entertainment and CCM Film Productions

PinakaPASADOng Dangal ng Kabataan – Will Ashley

PinakaPASADOng Batang Aktor at Batang Aktres – Lucas Andalio, Call Me Mother

Special awards and recognitions

PASADO Lifetime Achievement Award – Noel Trinidad

PASADO Lifetime Achievement Award – Odette Khan

PinakaPASADOng Pelikula sa Paggamit ng Wika – Madawag, New Sunrise Films

PinakaPASADOng Pelikula Para sa Pagkakapantay-pantay ng mga Kasarian – Unconditional, BR Film Productions

PinakaPASADOng Lingkod-Bayan – Angelu de Leon

PinakaPASADOng Maikling Pelikula – Ti Zarzuela Ilokana ni Manang Daya

PinakaPASADOng Guro – Romnick Sarmenta

PinakaPASADOng Bagong Manlilikha ng Pelikula – Paul Xavier Llano