The excitement inside the iconic Bahay ni Kuya is set to reach another level as Pinoy Big Brother: Collab 3.0 welcomes five additional housemates from ABS-CBN and GMA Network, bringing fresh personalities, new friendships, and potentially unexpected twists to the reality competition.

The latest additions consist of three Kapamilya personalities and two Kapuso stars, each carrying a distinctive moniker that reflects their personality, background, and aspirations.

Representing the Kapuso network are Lexi Gonzales, introduced as “Ang Fierce Princess ng Cavite,” and Yza Uy, who carries the title “Ang Determined Chinitachiever ng Quezon City.”

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Lexi is expected to bring her confident and spirited personality into the house, while Yza enters the competition with determination as one of the newest faces joining the growing roster of housemates.

Meanwhile, the Kapamilya contingent welcomes Eugene Reggio, dubbed “Ang Driven K-Brit Model ng UK,” whose international background adds another dimension to the diverse group of contestants.

Joining him is Victoria Vargas, introduced as “Ang Fashionable Daughter ng Quezon City,” bringing her own personality and experiences into the reality show.

Completing the five newcomers is Race Matias, known as “Ang Willful Brother ng Muntinlupa,” whose determination could become an important factor as he adjusts to life inside the famous house.

Their arrival adds another interesting chapter to the third edition of the Kapamilya-Kapuso collaboration, which brings together personalities from the country’s two major television networks under one roof.

With different backgrounds, ambitions, and personalities, the five newcomers will have to navigate the challenges of communal living while building relationships with the existing housemates.

Their entry could also change the dynamics inside Bahay ni Kuya, particularly as friendships, alliances, and individual strategies continue to develop.

As the competition moves forward, viewers can look forward to discovering how Lexi, Yza, Eugene, Victoria, and Race will adapt to their new environment and whether their arrival will create stronger bonds or unexpected tensions.