16 stars enter 'PBB Collab Edition 3.0' house

A new chapter of Philippine reality television began as 16 personalities from ABS-CBN and GMA Network entered the iconic Bahay ni Kuya for Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0 on 24October 2026.

Leading the newest batch of housemates are Kapuso actresses Mikee Quintos and Winwyn Marquez, alongside Kapamilya television personality Cianne Dominguez and former UNIS member Gehlee Dangca.

The latest edition brings together eight Kapamilya and eight Kapuso housemates, featuring a diverse lineup of actors, beauty queens, content creators, models and aspiring entertainers.

With different personalities, backgrounds and life experiences, the housemates are expected to bring fresh dynamics, friendships and challenges to the reality television competition.

Among the familiar faces is Quintos, introduced as the “Independent Archi-Tista ng Manila.” Aside from her acting and singing career, she is also a licensed architect.

Another notable addition is actress and former Reina Hispanoamericana titleholder Winwyn Marquez, who enters as the “Reyna Mama ng Parañaque.” Her participation gives viewers an opportunity to see a more personal side of the actress and beauty queen.

Representing the Kapamilya side is It's Showtime host and former Sexy Babe winner Cianne Dominguez, known as the “Madlang Babe ng Antipolo.”

Also joining the competition is Gehlee Dangca, introduced as the “Darling K-Pop Idol ng Las Piñas.” The former UNIS member brings her experience in the Korean entertainment industry to the reality television format.

Another housemate is Robbie Jaworski, the son of Robert Jaworski Jr. and former actress and equestrienne Mikee Cojuangco.

Introduced as the “Dedicated Son ng Pasig,” the Star Magic actor will have an opportunity to establish his own identity before television audiences.

Rising Star Magic actor Nathan Garcia, online content creator Primo Alterado and beauty queen Shea Valerio are also among the Kapamilya representatives.

Meanwhile, the Kapuso lineup includes Sparkle talents Anthony Constantino and Raheel Bhyria, along with online personalities Nicole Fortuna, Jeo Ong, Ethan Benares and Lans Nagal.

The inclusion of contestants from different industries and backgrounds adds another dimension to the collaboration between the country's two major television networks.

As the housemates adjust to life away from their usual routines, they will navigate daily tasks, personal differences, teamwork and the emotional challenges of living together under constant observation.

Beyond their celebrity connections and social media popularity, the competition will test their authenticity, determination and ability to build meaningful relationships.

For viewers, the newest edition offers an opportunity to discover the personalities behind familiar faces while getting to know emerging talents in Philippine entertainment.

Meet the 16 official housemates of 'PBB Collab Edition 3.0'

Kapamilya housemates

Cianne Dominguez — “Madlang Babe ng Antipolo” — It's Showtime host and former Sexy Babe winner. Gehlee Dangca — “Darling K-Pop Idol ng Las Piñas” — Former member of K-pop girl group UNIS. Robbie Jaworski — “Dedicated Son ng Pasig” — Star Magic actor and son of Robert Jaworski Jr. and Mikee Cojuangco. Nathan Garcia — “Hustling Swag Stunner ng Cebu” — Rising Star Magic actor. Primo Alterado — “Kwelang Creator ng Taguig” — Online content creator. Shea Valerio — “Miss Ma-Beauting Anak ng Rizal” — Beauty queen. Bela Arcal — “Overseas Factory Senpai ng Cavite” — Housemate with overseas factory work experience. Calix Esguerra — “Rampanalong Apo ng Pampanga” — Newcomer from Pampanga.

Kapuso housemates

Mikee Quintos — “Independent Archi-Tista ng Manila” — Actress, singer and licensed architect. Winwyn Marquez — “Reyna Mama ng Parañaque” — Actress, mother and former Reina Hispanoamericana titleholder. Anthony Constantino — “Total Dream Heartthrob ng USA” — Los Angeles-based model and Sparkle talent. Raheel Bhyria — “Brusko Boksingero ng Las Piñas” — Sparkle actor and boxing enthusiast. Nicole Fortuna — “Pretty Dependable Ate ng Bohol” — Content creator and online personality. Jeo Ong — “Adventure Boy-Next-Door ng Palawan” — Outdoor enthusiast and digital content creator. Ethan Benares — “Sporty Palangga ng Bacolod” — Sports enthusiast. Lans Nagal — “VetMed Content Creator ng Cavite” — Veterinary medicine student and content creator.

With all 16 housemates officially inside Bahay ni Kuya, the competition is set to feature new friendships, personal revelations and challenges.