Palace press officer, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro, said Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) president and CEO Ariel Nepomuceno has already ordered a deeper probe into allegations that some Aeta landowners were forced to sign quitclaims in the controversial United States-led Pax Silica Initiative, even if they do not understand what they are signing.

“In any transaction, the President will not allow that some parties would be aggrieved. BCDA president and CEO Ariel Nepomuceno already said he will order a thorough check to see whether the documents are authentic. These documents should be authenticated,” said Castro in a video message on Sunday.

An Al Jazeera reporter posted on his ‘X’ account an alleged ‘quit claims’ document affixed with the thumbprint of an Aeta farmer in Barangay O’Donell, Capas, Tarlac, because the signatory can barely read and write.

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A portion in the ‘quit claims’ (kasunduan at pagbibitiw habol) states that the supposed signatories “are not the rightful owner of the land that they are tilling,” adding that “based on their knowledge, the land belongs to the government by virtue of the 1947 PHL-US Bases Treaty Agreement, called Clark Air Base, which eventually belonged to the BCDA, based on Republic Act No. 7227, as amended by RA 9400.”

Further, the document, written in Filipino, directs the supposed claimants that “they support and agree in the New Clark City project because it can lead to further development of Capas and neighboring towns, providing livelihoods and businesses living there.”

The document then said that the quitclaimants chose to receive P30,000 as financial aid from the BCDA.

“It is not right for a person to sign a document if they don’t understand what it contains,” the Palace spokesperson added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said that his government is not backing out of the Pax Silica Initiative, amid contentions and denunciation from various groups, particularly indigenous peoples’ groups.

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“It is our best opportunity to be part of the global discussion on AI, the Pax Silica. And we should take advantage of it, and we intend to,” he said during a media briefing in Shenzhen, China, on Friday.

The President said he is quizzed on the various demonstrations in the country to contradict the proposed 1,620-hectare technological hub in Capas, Tarlac

“Number one, there is no deal yet. If they are demonstrating against a specific provision, I don’t see how that’s possible. There are no specific provisions. We haven’t done it yet. Wala pa tayong pinag-usapan, wala pa tayong pinirmahan,” he stressed.