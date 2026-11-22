A resolution has been filed at the House of Representatives urging President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to declare a state of calamity in municipalities severely affected by the El Niño phenomenon.

In House Resolution No. 1629, Mamamayang Liberal Partylist Rep. Leila de Lima called for a coordinated government response to address the prolonged damage the climate phenomenon could inflict on communities.

De Lima said El Niño threatens vital resources such as water and food, leaving vulnerable areas increasingly susceptible to drought.

“The timely declaration of a state of calamity or state of imminent disaster, as warranted under existing laws, together with the prompt identification and mobilization of available government funds, is necessary to accelerate the delivery of assistance,” the resolution stated.

De Lima urged Marcos to mobilize agencies such as the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to use funds earmarked for the agricultural sector.

She specifically cited the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (NDRRMF) and Quick Response Funds (QRF) to strengthen disaster preparedness and ensure timely assistance to farmers.

According to the DBM, P17.3 billion of the government's P39.82-billion NDRRMF had been released as of 25 September.

Meanwhile, concerned government agencies had reportedly utilized P14.93 billion of the P26.90 billion allocated for QRF. Unused funds would be carried over as continuing appropriations for the following fiscal year.

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De Lima also urged Marcos to heed the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, which identified areas likely to be most affected by extreme heat.

She cited DA estimates that El Niño had caused P9.9 billion in agricultural damage and losses nationwide, affecting 323,419 hectares of land and resulting in production losses of 288,424 metric tons.

In view of these figures, De Lima stressed the need to promptly distribute financial assistance for crops, livestock, irrigation and water, emergency employment, and livelihood support.

“The government should not hesitate and take a long time to act and distribute funds to those in need and could potentially be affected by the super El Niño,” De Lima said.