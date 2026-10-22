Taal generates minor phreatomagmatic eruption Thursday morning

A minor phreatomagmatic eruption occurred at the main crater of Taal Volcano early Thursday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported.

“Speed-up camera footage of a minor phreatomagmatic eruption at the main crater of Taal Volcano, which occurred at 4:25 a.m. today, 22 October 2026,” PHIVOLCS said.

“The event generated a plume that rose 1,200 meters above the crater as recorded by the Daang Kastila (VTDK) thermal and Lower Circuit Calauit (VTLC) IP cameras,” the institute added.

PHIVOLCS’ latest 24-hour monitoring, covering the period from midnight Wednesday, 21 October, to midnight Thursday, 22 October, recorded two minor phreatomagmatic eruptions at Taal Volcano, each lasting two to three minutes. The institute also recorded a sulfur dioxide flux of 575 tonnes per day on Wednesday.

Minor phreatomagmatic eruption

In an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE on Thursday afternoon, PHIVOLCS-Taal Volcano Observatory (TVO) resident volcanologist Paolo Reniva explained that minor phreatomagmatic eruptions occurs when there is interaction between water and magma that produce phreatomagmatic eruption.

“It is considered minor if the eruption is small or weak compared with, for example, Taal’s 2020 eruption,” Revina added.

The resident volcanologist referred to the January 2020 eruption, when PHIVOLCS raised Taal Volcano’s alert level to Level 4 on 12 January.

The volcano initially exhibited phreatic, or steam-driven, activity before progressing to a magmatic eruption on 13 January.

The eruption generated a massive ash plume that brought ashfall to parts of Batangas, Laguna, Cavite and Metro Manila, according to PHIVOLCS.

Data showed that an estimated 459,300 people lived within the 14-kilometer danger zone, while approximately 24,500 people were displaced.

Reniva, however, stressed the importance of following PHIVOLCS’ recommendations while Taal Volcano is currently placed under Alert Level 1.