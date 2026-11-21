Around 22 individuals aboard the distressed motor banca MBCA Ocean’s Wanderer were rescued after experiencing engine trouble approximately seven nautical miles off Coron Bay, Coron, Palawan, on 19 November 2026.

According to the Coast Guard District Palawan (CGDPAL), the Coast Guard Station North Eastern Palawan (CGSNEP) conducted received the distress report at approximately 10:55 PM, and immediately dispatched a Search and Rescue (SAR) team aboard MBCA Super RR to the reported location.

The SAR team arrived at approximately 11:49 PM, sighted the vessel adrift, and immediately facilitated the safe transfer of all 22 persons onboard, including passengers, crew members, and the master. The distressed vessel was subsequently towed to the Port of Coron, where the SAR team and all rescued individuals safely arrived at approximately 12:33 AM on 20 November 2026.

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All 22 individuals, consisting of Filipino and foreign nationals, were reported to be in good physical condition and were assisted in returning to their respective accommodations.

Initial investigation disclosed that the vessel, which departed El Nido for Coron at approximately 0900H on 19 November 2026, encountered engine failure due to a damaged rope link connected to its propeller shaft, resulting in the loss of propulsion.

Following the incident, the vessel's master, crew members, and tour guide were invited to CGSNEP for further inquiry. The Coast Guard will conduct further investigation and issue an Enforcement Inspection and Apprehension Report (EIAR) in connection with the incident.