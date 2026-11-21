Police arrested a suspected high-value individual and seized approximately 53 grams of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation along Nuestra Señora Street, near the National Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Barangay Guadalupe Nuevo, Makati City early Saturday morning, 21 November.

The suspect was identified only by the alias Jay, 28, a cigarette vendor, and resident of Barangay Guadalupe Nuevo, Makati City. He is facing charges for alleged violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operation was conducted by operatives of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit of Makati City Police Station under Pre-Operation No. 17-00-11202026-023. During the entrapment operation, an undercover operative successfully purchased one sachet of suspected shabu from the suspect, leading to his immediate arrest following the consummation of the transaction.

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A subsequent search yielded another sachet containing suspected shabu, one genuine P500 bill used as buy-bust money, 49 pieces of P500 bills, and 75 pieces of P1,000 bills used as boodle money.

The seized illegal drugs weighed approximately 53 grams, with an estimated standard drug price value of P360,400.