The Department of Justice (DOJ) underscored the critical role of the ASEAN Treaty on Extradition (ATE) in eliminating regional safe havens for fugitives, following remarks by Chief State Counsel Atty. Dennis Arvin L. Chan emphasizing a unified legal framework across Southeast Asia.

Chan explained how the regional treaty streamlines cross-border law enforcement cooperation, in a recent radio intervciew.

"Instead of having to talk to 9 different jurisdictions, meron na lang isang instrumento na pagbabasahan at dahil doon, medyo napapasikip natin yung mundo ng mga umiiwas sa hustisya," said Chan.

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(Instead of having to talk to 9 different jurisdictions, there is now a single instrument to rely upon, and because of that, we are effectively narrowing the world for those evading justice.)

Signed in Manila in November 2025 after decades of regional negotiations, the ASEAN Treaty on Extradition establishes a standardized, binding legal mechanism for ASEAN member states to surrender individuals wanted for criminal prosecution or the service of a sentence.

Prior to this multilateral accord, the Philippines maintained bilateral extradition treaties with only two ASEAN neighbors—Indonesia and Thailand.

With the Philippine Senate’s unanimous concurrence on 14 September 2026 (via Senate Resolution No. 69), the country significantly expands its regional extradition reach, enabling authorities to pursue fugitives involved in transnational crimes—including online scam hubs, cyber fraud, and human trafficking—across Southeast Asia without relying on ad-hoc or arbitrary arrangements.

The treaty will formally enter into force 30 days after the sixth ASEAN member state deposits its instrument of ratification with the ASEAN Secretariat.

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The DOJ's push for stronger regional cooperation comes alongside active, high-profile extradition proceedings currently before Philippine courts under Presidential Decree No. 1069 (the Philippine Extradition Law) and existing bilateral treaties:

On 9 November 2026, the DOJ, acting on behalf of the United States government, formally filed a Petition for Extradition before the Makati City Regional Trial Court (RTC) against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo C. Quiboloy and co-respondents Teresita Dandan and Helen Panilag.

Following the filing, the Makati RTC issued extradition arrest warrants and hold departure orders (HDOs) in connection with U.S. federal charges of human trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and bulk cash smuggling. Quiboloy remains detained in Pasig City Jail facing separate, ongoing domestic charges for qualified human trafficking, with courts and the DOJ coordinating on the prioritization of domestic versus foreign proceedings.

Chief State Counsel Chan also reiterated the rigorous three-stage safeguard governing all extradition requests handled by the Philippine government: Diplomatic Assessment: The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) conducts a preliminary review to verify compliance with treaty obligations.

Legal & Evidentiary Evaluation: The DOJ’s Office of the Chief State Counsel evaluates the supporting documents, confirms the identity of the respondent, and verifies the principle of dual criminality (ensuring the offense is punishable by at least one year of imprisonment in both jurisdictions).

Judicial Determination: The Regional Trial Court, acting as an extradition court, rules on whether the respondent is extraditable under Philippine law and applicable treaties.