The Department of Health (DOH) has urged the public to take preventive measures against influenza and other respiratory infections, particularly amid changing weather conditions and frequent gatherings in crowded or enclosed spaces.

The health department clarified that heat, cold or rain do not directly cause influenza, commonly known as trangkaso. Instead, the illness is caused by a virus that triggers symptoms such as cough, colds and fever.

The virus spreads through respiratory droplets or particles released when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. Transmission may also occur when people touch or use contaminated objects.

The risk of infection increases when people gather in enclosed spaces such as homes, schools and offices, or crowd together while seeking shelter from the rain.

To prevent the spread of infection, the DOH advised the public to wear face masks, particularly when experiencing symptoms or entering crowded areas, and wash their hands regularly with soap and clean water.

It also urged people to avoid crowded and poorly ventilated areas, practice proper cough etiquette by covering their nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and stay home when experiencing flu-like symptoms to avoid infecting others.

The agency further advised those experiencing symptoms to seek early medical consultation, particularly if their condition worsens.

Alongside these preventive measures, the DOH encouraged Filipinos to use accessible government healthcare services, including PhilHealth YAKAP clinics for regular checkups, laboratory tests and other essential health services.

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Patients may also obtain prescribed medications through accredited PhilHealth GAMOT facilities to ensure continuous and affordable treatment.