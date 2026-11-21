Naga City District Jail male PDLs cast their votes at plebiscite on Naga City's bid for highly urbanized city (HUC) status.

Nearly 60 percent of eligible Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) at the Naga City District Jail Male Dormitory cast their ballots Saturday, 21 November2026, making their voices heard in the historic plebiscite on Naga City’s bid for Highly Urbanized City (HUC) status.

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Bicol Information Officer Joefrie Barbacena Anglo confirmed that 84 out of 143 registered PDLs exercised their constitutional right of suffrage inside the detention center.

Operating as a Special Polling Place (SPP) under Comelec Resolution No. 11295, the facility smoothly facilitated voting for detainees without final convictions, affirming that detention does not strip citizens of their right to vote on local governance issues.

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Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia—joined by members of the Commission en banc and regional poll officials—personally inspected the jail facility to witness the orderly voting process.

During his visit, Garcia emphasized that PDL voting rights extend to local plebiscites and vowed faster, more convenient voter registration and record transfers for detainees ahead of the 2028 elections.

To ensure an inclusive, peaceful, and credible ratification vote for Presidential Proclamation No. 1267, the Comelec enforced the following directives across Naga City's 119,259 registered voters: Priority and Regular Voting Hours: Under Comelec Resolution No. 11290, early voting hours ran from 5:00 AM to 7:00 AM exclusively for senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and pregnant voters, followed by regular voting from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM (capped at 10 voters inside a polling room at any given time).

Single-Question Ballot: Voters decide solely on whether they agree to convert Naga City into an HUC by writing "Yes" / "Oo" or "No" / "Hindi" on the official ballot.

Strict Election Day Prohibitions: Campaigning, soliciting votes within a 30-meter radius of polling centers, giving or accepting free rides and food, and selling or consuming intoxicating liquor are strictly prohibited.

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Per Comelec Resolution No. 11277, a citywide ban on carrying firearms and deadly weapons remains in full effect through 28 November 2026.