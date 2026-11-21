Home/News/CELEBRATING NATIONAL CHILDREN’S MONTHNEWSCELEBRATING NATIONAL CHILDREN’S MONTHALAnaly Labor·21 November 2026 · 2:51 PM PHT·3 MIN READTeachers, students and parents arrive at the Quezon City M.I.C.E. Center for the 2026 State of the City’s Children Report on Saturday, 21 November, as part of the 34th National Children’s Month celebration.Text sizeA−ResetA+SaveTeachers, students and parents arrive at the Quezon City M.I.C.E. Center for the 2026 State of the City’s Children Report on Saturday, 21 November, as part of the 34th National Children’s Month celebration.Teachers, students and parents arrive at the Quezon City M.I.C.E. Center for the 2026 State of the City’s Children Report on Saturday, 21 November, as part of the 34th National Children’s Month celebration.ANALY LABORTeachers, students and parents arrive at the Quezon City M.I.C.E. Center for the 2026 State of the City’s Children Report on Saturday, 21 November, as part of the 34th National Children’s Month celebration.Teachers, students and parents arrive at the Quezon City M.I.C.E. Center for the 2026 State of the City’s Children Report on Saturday, 21 November, as part of the 34th National Children’s Month celebration.ANALY LABORTeachers, students and parents arrive at the Quezon City M.I.C.E. Center for the 2026 State of the City’s Children Report on Saturday, 21 November, as part of the 34th National Children’s Month celebration.ANALY LABORTeachers, students and parents arrive at the Quezon City M.I.C.E. Center for the 2026 State of the City’s Children Report on Saturday, 21 November, as part of the 34th National Children’s Month celebration.ANALY LABORTeachers, students and parents arrive at the Quezon City M.I.C.E. Center for the 2026 State of the City’s Children Report on Saturday, 21 November, as part of the 34th National Children’s Month celebration.ANALY LABORFollow Daily Tribune on Google NewsKeep goingToday's BriefingLatest news