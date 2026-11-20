Police Colonel Bienvenido O. Jandulong (left) and Police Colonel Mary Crystal B. Peralta take their oaths during a promotion ceremony at Hinirang Hall in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, on 20 November 2026. (Photo courtesy of PRO MIMAROPA)

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro — Two senior officers holding key administrative and logistical positions in the Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA have been promoted to police colonel, with the regional police leadership emphasizing the greater accountability that comes with their new ranks.

Police Colonel Bienvenido O. Jandulong, chief of the Regional Headquarters Support Unit (RHSU), and Police Colonel Mary Crystal B. Peralta, chief of the Regional Logistics and Research Development Division (RLRDD), formally took their oaths and donned their new ranks during a ceremony at Hinirang Hall, Camp BGen Efigenio C. Navarro, on Friday, 20 November.

PRO MIMAROPA Regional Director Police Brigadier General Christopher R. Dela Cruz reminded the newly promoted officers that advancement in rank carries greater expectations in decision-making, leadership and public service.

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“Every promotion brings with it a higher level of accountability. You are now expected to make wiser decisions, exercise sound judgment, and provide stronger leadership,” Dela Cruz said.

He stressed that officers must continue earning the trust and respect of both their subordinates and the communities they serve.

Dela Cruz also drew attention to the three sampaguita flowers on a police colonel's shoulder boards, explaining that they represent purity, simplicity and humility.