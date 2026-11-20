Three students were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, on Thursday evening, 19 November 2026, after police seized suspected shabu valued at P151,096.

Police identified the suspects as alias Jeremy, 23, a college student; alias Thomas, 25; and alias Edimar, 18, a senior high school student. All three are residents of Tuguegarao City.

The operation was conducted around 6 p.m. in Barangay Cataggaman Viejo by the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Cagayan Police Provincial Office (CPPO), in coordination with other police units.

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Authorities confiscated three heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu with a combined weight of 22.22 grams.

Police said one sachet weighing 0.81 gram was used in the buy-bust transaction, while two others weighing 10.41 grams and 11 grams were allegedly recovered from the suspects.

The seized substances had an estimated standard drug price of P151,096.