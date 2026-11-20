Police arrested four people in Barangay Baybayog, Alcala, Cagayan, over the alleged unauthorized sale and distribution of Syngenta NK corn seeds on 20 November.

The operation was conducted at about 11:30 a.m. by a joint team from the Cagayan Police Provincial Office’s Provincial Intelligence Unit and Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, along with the Alcala Municipal Police Station. Authorities said they acted on information that the agricultural products were being offered to local farmers and potential buyers through social media. Before the operation, police verified the information and coordinated with an authorized representative of Syngenta Philippines.

The suspects were identified by the aliases Lyra, 25; Tessie, 50; Ric, 30; and Jordan, 26. Police said Lyra, a resident of Amulung, allegedly sold the seeds, while the other three were believed to be connected to their distribution. Tessie and Ric are from Alfonso Lista, Ifugao; Jordan is also from Amulung.

Authorities seized a genuine P1,000 bill used as marked money, P148,000 in boodle money, a Starex van and 106 sacks of corn seeds weighing 10 kilograms each. Police said the sacks had no Syngenta labels and were valued at P148,400 in total.

Police said Lyra could not provide documents authorizing the sale or distribution. A Syngenta Philippines representative also confirmed she was not an accredited or authorized reseller.

The seized items were marked, inventoried and photographed at the scene in the presence of the arrested individuals and barangay witnesses, then brought to the Alcala Municipal Police Station for documentation and investigation.