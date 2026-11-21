An Air Niugini Boeing 767-383ER, operating under Call Sign PX19 on a flight from Hong Kong to Port Moresby Papua New Guinea, made an emergency landing at Davao International Airport at approximately 12:08 a.m. on Saturday, 21 November, the The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported.

The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers and nine crew.The aircraft landed safely and taxied toward Taxiway 4.

Davao International Airport was temporarily closed to facilitate emergency response operations and ensure the safety of airport operations. Following the completion of emergency response activities and assessment of the runway, airport operations resumed at 0205H.

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The temporary airport closure resulted in the cancellation of two inbound flights from Manila, namely Cebu Pacific Flight 5J 967 and Philippine Airlines (PAL Express) Flight PR 2803.

CAAP confirmed that all 146 persons on board, comprising 137 passengers and nine crew members, are safe. The aircraft remains secured at Taxiway 4, with MacroAsia providing the necessary ground handling assistance.