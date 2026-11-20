Marine Corps chief pushes combat readiness, innovation in Cotabato visit
Philippine Marine Corps Commandant MGEN Bob R. Apostol visited the 6th Marine Rifle Battalion (6MRBn) headquarters at Old Driving Range, Rosary Heights 9, Cotabato City.
During a talk with troops, Apostol outlined his “Servant Marine” philosophy, emphasizing excellence, professionalism, resilience, innovation, adaptability and teamwork. He also stressed the importance of combat readiness, including the effective use of modern military equipment to improve operational capability and mission effectiveness.
Apostol urged Marines to embrace technological advances and innovation as warfare evolves. The visit, held as the Corps marked its 76th anniversary, reaffirmed its values of honor, courage and commitment, and encouraged 6MRBn personnel to remain capable and mission-ready in serving and protecting the public.