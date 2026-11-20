Philippine Marine Corps Commandant MGEN Bob R. Apostol visited the 6th Marine Rifle Battalion (6MRBn) headquarters at Old Driving Range, Rosary Heights 9, Cotabato City.

During a talk with troops, Apostol outlined his “Servant Marine” philosophy, emphasizing excellence, professionalism, resilience, innovation, adaptability and teamwork. He also stressed the importance of combat readiness, including the effective use of modern military equipment to improve operational capability and mission effectiveness.