The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte, through the Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PGIN-PESO), conducted a monitoring activity for the Work Readiness Program (WRP) and Government Internship Program (GIP).

The activity reviewed program implementation and gave officials an opportunity to speak with beneficiaries about their workplace experiences. Monitoring also covered attendance and performance.

DOLE and PGIN-PESO said the effort is intended to help ensure participants gain meaningful work experience, build essential skills and develop work values that can prepare them for future employment.

The agencies said they will continue working together to create opportunities and support the development of Ilocos Norte’s future workforce.