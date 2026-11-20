Ilocos Norte Governor Cecilia Araneta-Marcos opened the 17th National Food Showdown 2026, welcoming chefs, judges and guests from across the country to celebrate Filipino cuisine and regional food traditions.

Chefs representing different regions are competing in multiple categories under this year’s theme, “Kulinarya Rehiyones: Lasap Pilipino,” showcasing their culinary skills, creativity and regional flavors.

In her opening message, Araneta-Marcos underscored the importance of preserving local food heritage and creating opportunities for farmers, food businesses and culinary practitioners to present their products and talents.