Cayetano highlights free public spaces and honors city workers behind the Carnival of Lights celebration.

Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, joined by Representatives Jorge Daniel Bocobo and Ricardo “Ading” Cruz Jr., Vice Mayor Arvin Ian Alit and city officials, leads the ceremonial lighting of the Carnival of Lights at Taguig People's Park in Barangay West Rembo on Friday evening, 20 November 2026. The celebration featured a towering Christmas tree, colorful decorations and a fireworks display.

A towering Christmas tree, colorful lanterns and a fireworks display illuminated Taguig People's Park in Barangay West Rembo on Friday evening, 20 November, as the city opened its Carnival of Lights celebration, bringing families and local officials together for the holiday season.

Mayor Maria Laarni “Lani” Cayetano led the ceremonial lighting alongside Taguig 2nd District Representative Jorge Daniel Bocobo, Taguig-Pateros 1st District Representative Ricardo “Ading” Cruz Jr., Vice Mayor Arvin Ian Alit and members of the City Council.

Barangay officials and Sangguniang Kabataan representatives were also invited to join the ceremony as the crowd counted down to the illumination of the park's Christmas attractions.

Beyond the festive displays, Cayetano used the occasion to recognize the city government employees whose work made the celebration possible.

She acknowledged the personnel responsible for constructing and decorating the park, installing the lights and preparing the attractions, emphasizing the time, effort and creativity invested in the project.

“May mga tao po na nag-alay ng kanilang talento, panahon at lakas para maihatid sa atin ang mas pinagandang mga obra na ito,” Cayetano said.

The mayor also recognized city government employees who performed during the opening program, noting that the musical presentations showcased the talents of the local government's own personnel.

Cayetano said the city would continue providing public spaces where residents could spend time with their families and friends despite economic difficulties and challenges facing the country.

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“Libre. Wala pong iti-charge ang ating mga parke,” she assured residents, stressing that the public parks are provided by the city government.

The mayor expressed hope that families and friends visiting the park would experience the spirit of the city's Christmas celebration, centered on the theme “Pasko sa Taguig ay Pag-ibig.”

The opening featured a giant illuminated Christmas tree, colorful parols, carnival-themed decorations, architectural lighting and park attractions.

The ceremony culminated in a fireworks display that drew cheers from families and children gathered for the celebration.