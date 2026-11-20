Sangley Point records danger-level heat before readings decline; several CALABARZON areas remain under extreme caution.

The RDRRMC CALABARZON heat index bulletin dated 20 November 2026 shows Sangley Point in Cavite City reaching a danger-level 43°C on 19 November before declining to 35°C the following day. (Photo courtesy of RDRRMC CALABARZON/DOST-PAGASA)

The heat index at Sangley Point in Cavite City reached a dangerous 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 19 November, before dropping to 35°C on Friday, according to the latest monitoring report of the Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-PAGASA).

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) CALABARZON Emergency Operations Center released the five-day computed heat index and two-day forecast on Friday, 20 November, showing a decline in readings across several monitoring stations.

The 43°C recorded at Sangley Point falls under PAGASA's danger classification of 42°C to 51°C, where heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely and prolonged exposure may lead to heat stroke.

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Despite the decline, several areas continued to experience heat index levels requiring extreme caution.

Mulanay, Quezon recorded the highest heat index in the region on Friday at 36°C, followed by Sangley Point at 35°C, Alabat, Quezon at 34°C, and Ambulong in Tanauan City, Batangas at 33°C.

The monitoring stations in Los Baños, Laguna registered 32°C; Tayabas City and Infanta, Quezon recorded 31°C each; Indang, Cavite posted 29°C; and Tanay, Rizal recorded 24°C.

Earlier in the monitoring period, Mulanay also experienced danger-level heat, reaching 42°C on 18 November.

For Saturday, 21 November, PAGASA forecasts a heat index of 35°C in Mulanay, 34°C in Sangley Point and Alabat, and 33°C in several other monitoring areas.

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On Sunday, 22 November, Mulanay is expected to reach 36°C, while Sangley Point and Alabat may register 35°C.

PAGASA classifies heat index readings between 33°C and 41°C as extreme caution, with possible heat cramps and heat exhaustion. Continued exposure and strenuous activity may increase the risk of heat-related illness.

The heat index measures how hot conditions feel to the human body when air temperature and relative humidity are combined.