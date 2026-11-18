As the trial is set to resume and the verdict looms, Senator Alan Cayetano renewed his call on Wednesday that the evidence against Vice President Sara Duterte must be compelling enough to secure a unanimous acquittal or conviction from the Senate impeachment court.

Otherwise, he warned the vague outcome could further divide the country and stoke public outrage amid unresolved issues, such as the flood control scandal, economic instability, and alleged anomalous insertions in the 2027 budget.

“This problem coincided with the national budget,” the minority leader told reporters on the sidelines of the 51st Philippine National Prayer Breakfast.

“Whether we accept it or not, we're a nation in crisis. We have an identity crisis; we have a crisis in relationships with each other; trust in government; we have a crisis in corruption,” he added.

The remarks came as the Senate prepared to resume the trial on Thursday, following a three-day suspension for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits hosted by the Philippines in Pasay.

The trial is already entering its final stretch, with the defense intending to present eight to 10 more witnesses.

Duterte’s camp initially requested 30 trial days, but after the prosecution dropped three charges—leaving only Article 2—it was trimmed to 10, with the three already exhausted last week.

The defense subpoenaed four witnesses for Thursday and Friday, aiming to disprove allegations of unexplained wealth and undeclared assets in her SALN, allegedly in violation of the Constitution.

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A witness from the prosecution—Atty. Alexander Cabrera—showed to the impeachment court his forensic financial report that Duterte has P817.87 million in unexplained wealth and income accumulated between 2022 and 2025.

His findings also alleged that Gencorp Industries Inc.—a firm partly owned by Duterte’s husband, Atty. Mans Carpio—had undeclared revenue of a staggering P1.04 billion to the Bureau of Internal Revenue from 2022 to 2025.

The said period overlapped with Duterte’s tenure as VP.

Duterte was twice impeached by the House of Representatives, accused of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, among others.

Presiding Officer Chiz Escudero maintained that the court has no fixed timeline, though he remains hopeful the trial will wrap up by December, allowing the Senate to enter 2027 with renewed focus to address the country’s pressing challenges.

If a conviction is reached, impeachment court spokesperson Atty. Reginald Tongol said it will take almost a month from when the defense rests its case until the senator-judges decide whether to convict the VP on alleged unexplained wealth and remove her from office.

A conviction will derail Duterte‘s presidential bid in the 2028 elections.

The two-thirds conviction requirement is no longer calculated from the baseline of 24 Senate members, following amendments to the rules.

The new rules mandate that only those “legally and factually capable” of participating on the day of voting may cast a vote.

The number of senator-judges has fallen from 24 to 20 following the arrests of Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Rodante Marcoleta on plunder charges.