The House Prosecution Panel on Thursday denounced the decision of the defense lawyers of Vice President Sara Duterte to present clips from the impeachment of the late former Chief Justice Renato Corona as “unethical,” maintaining that the statements had nothing to do with the pending case.

Weighing in on the matter during a press conference at the Senate, House impeachment spokesperson Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong said that the presentations were made in “bad taste” and was also an issue of whether the clips were ethical in nature.

“To us it is unethical to present video clips of those who have already been departed and their supposed statements have nothing to do with the current impeachment trial of the Vice President Sara Duterte,” Adiong stated.

The lawmaker was commenting on the defense bringing up statements that Corona and the late former senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago during the former’s impeachment trial, which discussed matters he said looked past the alleged unexplained wealth of the Vice President.

Adiong said that what the defense was doing was to “appeal to sympathy” rather than presenting evidence that weakened their case.

“We have seen the weakness of the defense. They have presented in the previous days weaknesses of the defense. Now that they have presented departed individuals, I think it also speaks to the seeming death of the defense’s case,” he expressed.

In the same briefing, public prosecutor Rep. Joel Chua said that their group was still waiting on the defense to present a witness that would dispute the allegation that their client had P817 million in hidden wealth between a period of 2022 to 2025.

Chua quipped that the defense appeared to be “masochists” based on how they were presenting witnesses that further bolstered the case of the prosecution.

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“Today we witnessed what I said last week...that the defense were masochists, today we proved that, how they continue to allow themselves to get beaten up,” the lawmaker expressed.

‘Leni committed no impeachable offense’

Another matter that the prosecutor sought to address was the defense’s presentation of an interview from former President Rodrigo Duterte related to the lack of an impeachment complaint against former Vice President Leni Robredo.

Chua challenged the move, asserting that it was unfair to bring up the matter and to compare Robredo and Sara, given the distinct difference between the circumstances around their leadership.

“I think it is unfair to present in this impeachment case and claim that VP Leni did not encounter an impeachment during the previous administration...simply because VP Leni did not commit any impeachable offense,” he stated.

“In fact, VP Leni received no budget during the previous administration,” he added.

It is worth noting that Robredo’s office during the previous administration was allocated around P4 billion throughout her entire term, a budget that did not include any allocations for confidential and intelligence funds.

While there were no formal complaints that were endorsed at the House to impeach the former Vice President, there were threats from her critics to dismiss her from office.